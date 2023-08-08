VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Vikings will be looking to rebound following a 5-6 season in 2022 that saw the Vikings get bounced in the first round of the playoffs.
Insert first-year head coach Adam Carter.
Carter comes to Lowndes after a four-year stint at Grayson that included a state championship in 2020.
Despite the Vikings suffering their first losing season since 1994, Carter says the Vikings’ goals remain the same.
“Playing in Week 15 is the goal,” Carter said. “That’s going to be the goal every year. We know that, and we’re not going to hide from that.”
The Vikings return several top playmakers from last year’s squad on the offensive side of the ball. That includes a three-headed backfield of junior quarterback Marvis Parrish, senior running back Jacarre “Smoke” Fleming, and junior running back Aalim Brown. The trio combined for over 1,500 rushing yards and tallied 27 rushing touchdowns last fall.
“We feel like we have two, the combo of [Fleming and Brown], is as good as anybody in the state,” Carter said. “They’re really good running backs that, they both are starters. Whether it be 1A or 1B, it doesn’t matter who goes out there and takes the first snap for us. You add that — those are both 4.4 guys — with a quarterback that’s been clocked at 4.4 in a college camp. That ability of him being able to extend plays, and if people want to blitz and they miss and everyone’s in man coverage, Marvis can take it to the house.”
While the Vikings lose receiver Kevis Thomas, they return several receivers who saw action last year. Though Carter has confidence in both Parrish and his receivers, he believes that the passing game will come down to the offensive line.
“Marvis has kind of grown, and you got a whole offseason to work as playing quarterback,” Carter said. “His timing is better. His understanding of defenses is better. Where he’s throwing the ball is better. All that stuff plays a role in it, and we got some really good kids that are out there catching the ball. The ability of Grant Lasky has been a huge deal for us.”
Carter added: “But I think when people talk about the passing game, sometimes it’s all focused on the quarterback and receivers and all that stuff. Our passing game will be with how that offensive line goes and with as well as we can protect. I think we’ve had a really good offseason at the offensive line position.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Vikings will feature several new players. Many of those players will be playing at new positions, according to Carter.
“I think our offense is probably a little bit ahead of us defensively,” Carter said. “We got a bunch of kids playing in positions that this will be their first time playing varsity football. For some of them, it’s their first time playing varsity football at a position that they have not played. … Defensively, we got to get ourselves caught up. I mean that’s just kind of going to be growing and maturing and seeing stuff and being put to the fire a little bit.”
The Vikings’ schedule features several high-profile matchups in non-region play. The Vikings open the season against Christ School from North Carolina as part of the inaugural Georgia-Carolina Challenge. The Vikings also face Gadsden County and Dunbar from Florida as well as East Coweta and Grayson.
Carter had just one word to describe the Vikings’ schedule – brutal.
“It’s a little bit tougher schedule than most people want to have, especially in their first year on the job,” Carter said.
Additionally, the Vikings also face what Carter believes will be an uphill climb in region play, offering up praise for Lowndes’ region foes.
“I think that in the preseason that Colquitt will be top three in the state, if not one in some people’s mind,” Carter said. “Camden is going to be the best Camden team they’ve had in a long time. I’ve heard nothing but positive things about what Coach Herron’s done, and I think they’re thinking that they’re going to compete for the region championship. What Coach Felton does over at Valdosta with his kids is really impressive. … Then, we’ve got to go all the way over to Richmond Hill, who’s going to be returning everybody.”
Carter added: “The goal is to win a region championship every year, and we’re not going to hide from that. That’s what we talked about, and at the end of the day, we’re also making sure we play Week 11. That’s our goal as well. It’s going to be tough. It’s a big challenge for us. We’ll go week by week. Hopefully we can stay healthy, and by the time we get into that region, we’re healthy and can give ourselves a shot.”
