Carter recognized for scholastic achievement

VALDOSTA – Caitlyn Carter, a junior at Valdosta High School, was awarded the Georgia Certificate of Merit Scholars Award for 2020.
Each year, the University of Georgia, in conjunction with the State Department of Education, recognize students across the state of Georgia in recognition of outstanding scholastic achievement throughout the first three years of high school, school officials said in a statement released this week. To qualify for this prestigious award, students must rank in the top 5% of their junior class.
Carter is an international baccalaureate student at VHS and is a member of the National Beta Club, Torch and Laurel Honor Society, St. Jude Leadership Society, Leadership Lowndes Youth and the National Society of High School Scholars. She is also a varsity basketball player for the LadyCats and was recently chosen to attend the Disney Dreamers Academy.
Caitlyn plans to attend college to major in biology so she can pursue her dreams of becoming a pediatric endocrinologist. She is the daughter of Christopher and Janet Carter of Valdosta.
