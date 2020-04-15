Carter named Soror of the Year

EDITOR'S NOTE: This event occurred prior to the local spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VALDOSTA – Barbara J. Carter was recognized as Soror of the Year for Kappa Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at the chapter’s annual Founder’s Day Celebration at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Each year the chapter recognizes one of its members for her professional accomplishments, community involvement and active participation in the chapter’s programs and activities, according to a statement from members.
Soror of the Year is one of the highest and most distinguished honors awarded to a member of the chapter. Carter was chosen by members of her chapter. She exemplifies what it "means to be of service to all mankind and to display a spirit of sisterliness to all chapter members," they said.
Carter has been a member of Kappa Eta Omega Chapter for 29 years.
She has been recognized as a Silver Star (25 years of membership) in 2016 and became a life member in 1990. She has served on numerous committees, including membership, yearbook, Little Miss Ivy, the arts, regional book bag project, risk management, sisterly relations, ritual and road cleanup.
Carter has coordinated Kappa Eta Omega community projects such as the Martin Luther King Day of Service, Habitat for Humanity (Kappa Eta Omega assisted in painting a house), Soul 4 Soul shoe collection, the Haiti pillowcase dress project, tutoring English as a second language tutorial project, Lion’s Club eyeglass collection and the adoption of a Haitian family.
Carter has held leadership roles as sergeant of arms, chairman of Target 5 (Global Impact), member of the Kappa Eta Omega executive board, workshop presenter for the membership committee and represented the chapter as a delegate for regional and international conferences.
Carter is a graduate of Valdosta State College where she received her bachelor of science degree in education, master’s degree in education, educational specialist degree and certification in guidance counseling. After her retirement from the Valdosta City School system, she worked as an adjunct professor at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, members said.
Carter resides in Hahira and attends Rocky Hill Church of God in Christ where she serves as church assistant secretary, Bible class president, hospitality chairman and former program committee chairman.
She is married to Marcellous Carter, and parents of two daughters, Detra Marcelle Jones and Marsha Janene Romain, and grandparents to four grandchildren.
Carter’s motto is “service is the rent I pay for being a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Kappa Eta Omega Chapter.”
