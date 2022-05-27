VALDOSTA — Triston Lee Carter of Lake Park is the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Senior College of Nursing and Health Sciences Student Award at Valdosta State University.
The Outstanding Senior College of Nursing and Health Sciences Student Award is presented to a College of Nursing and Health Sciences student with a record of academic excellence and distinguished service inside and outside the classroom, university officials said in a statement.
Carter graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in health sciences during VSU's 233rd commencement recently. She said she plans to continue her education at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences in St. Augustine, Florida, and pursue a master's degree in health administration.
"I am also exploring career paths in biomedical sciences or public health in addition to health care administration," she said.
Carter came to VSU after graduating valedictorian from Echols County High School and graduating with honors with an associate of arts in pre-nursing from Georgia Military College, both in 2020.
As a student at VSU, Carter's commitment to academic excellence resulted in her earning repeated dean's list honors and being named a Zell Miller Scholar. She also earned the president's award for academic excellence for the College of Science and Nursing and had the honor of leading her fellow graduates during the spring graduation march, university officials said.
Carter's family includes parents Richard and Sherrie Carter, sister Brianna Carter, grandmother Lorene Carter and a number of aunts and uncles. She is an active member of Lake Park Church of God, where she is involved in the children's ministry and the choir.
"Due to the reality of the world these last two years, there have been some unique challenges to overcome but I have always strived to do my best and remain committed to my studies," she said. "Even though it took a lot of prayer, tears and late-night studying, I am proud to say that the hard work was worth it and I give all the glory to God for helping me every step of the way."
