Carr: Beware COVID-19 scams, 'cures'

ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr warns consumers about ads, promotions and websites that claim their products can treat, prevent or cure COVID-19.
Carr is reinforcing the White House National Security Council’s message about misinformation concerning a national lockdown or quarantine and helping reinforce local law-enforcement warnings to consumers about door-to-door and drive-by testing solicitations, according to a statement from the Georgia Attorney General's Office.
“Scammers may try to take advantage of consumers during a time when fears and health concerns are at an all-time high,” Carr said. “At best, these fake cures are simply a waste of money, while at worst, they can have dire consequences.”
Some companies have received warning letters from the Federal Trade Commission and Food and Drug Administration for selling unapproved or misbranded products the companies claimed could treat or prevent the coronavirus:
• Vital Silver
• Aromatherapy Ltd.
• N-ergetics
• GuruNanda, LLC
• Vivify Holistic Clinic
• Herbal Amy LLC
• The Jim Bakker Show
The FDA has warned consumers against drinking a product called “Miracle Mineral Solution” or “MMS,” which has been touted as a way to prevent coronavirus and cure a myriad of other illnesses, including cancer and HIV/AIDS, according to the statement from Carr's office.
The FDA warns the product is essentially a “dangerous bleach” that could cause severe vomiting and acute liver failure.
Consumers should also be wary of claims that products containing colloidal silver can prevent or cure the coronavirus.
"Not only is there no medical evidence supporting these claims, the FDA and National Institutes of Health warn that colloidal silver is not safe to use and can even cause argyria, a bluish-gray skin discoloration that’s typically permanent," according to the Attorney General's statement. "If you’re tempted to buy an unproven product or one with uncertain claims, check with your doctor or other health-care professional first."
The federal government is trying to reinforce trusted information sources.
"There are many misinformation campaigns circulating that are designed to deceive and disrupt, and we don’t want Georgians to fall victim," according to Carr's office. "The White House National Security Council ... issued this statement on misinformation campaigns circulating via text message and other forms of digital media:
"@WHNSC: As we saw over the wkend, disinfo is being spread online about a supposed national lockdown and grounding flights. Be skeptical of rumors. Make sure you’re getting info from legitimate sources. The @WhiteHouse is holding daily briefings and @cdcgov is providing the latest."
"And finally, we’re joining local law-enforcement agencies across Georgia in urging Georgians to be very skeptical of those who are going door-to-door or driving around town offering COVID-19 testing," according to Carr's statement. "Do your homework. Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health or the CDC’s websites for more on testing."
To report scams, contact the Attorney General's consumer protection division: 1-800-869-1123 toll-free outside of the metro Atlanta calling area.
To report suspected scams or price gouging online, visit consumer.ga.gov.
