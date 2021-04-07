VALDOSTA – The Sons of Solomon Lodge No. 151 and the Electa Chapter No. 323, along with the Southside Recreation Center will honor front-line workers in the health care field.
They will receive free dinners “for their outstanding work during the pandemic,” organizers said in a statement. Dinners will be served to the nursing home staff in the Valdosta area starting April 9, beginning with Parkwood Development Center and the Heritage House.
The lodge and chapter along with Southside Recreation Center, “and our sponsors and supporters would like to thank all of you for your hard work during this pandemic,” organizers said. “Volunteers and donations are greatly appreciated.”
To volunteer or make a donation, contact Brother Eddie L. Koonce, (229) 740-1916, or Brother Johnny Robinson, (229) 375-2174.
