HAHIRA – Spring break took flight last week after the Hahira Middle School career showcase.
The highlight for seventh-grade students was watching the AmeriMed emergency transportation helicopter take off.
Yug Patel, a seventh grader and showcase student worker, said, “My favorite had to be the medical helicopter. Listening to them share about how they are able to fly in and save people's lives.”
More than 40 local businesses, technical and four-year institutions, military, etc., participated in the career showcase.
“We wanted to include a wide range of careers with the focus on students learning and seeking those traditional and nontraditional jobs,” said Brooke Atkins, seventh-grade teacher and showcase coordinator.
Craig Hawkins, artist and professor at Valdosta State University, said, “I have the opportunity to share my passion with students every day, and today, I am able to give back by offering these students some encouragement and guidance, especially those who have an interest in art.”
Tyler Parker, eighth grader, served as one of the career showcase student workers.
“I was able to speak with career vendors about different jobs in the community and that has been a cool experience,” Parker said.
Lowndes High School technology and engineering students also volunteered at the showcase, displaying the creative use of robots.
There were a few highly visited vendors including Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Lab, Moody Air Force Base and South Georgia Athletic.
“The local community and military are always supportive of Hahira Middle School so we are grateful our students get to interact and learn from them today,” Dr. Ivy Smith, HMS principal, said.
