Care Team named Hospital Heroes

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center honored Jonnita Potter, unit clerk, Lanesha Johnson, RN, and Jody Stephens, PCC on 4 South, as Hospital Heroes at the August meeting of the Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes County.
After several conversations with a patient, they discovered the patient and the patient's child were homeless. The team sprang into action, taking time and resources to provide clothing, food and personal items to help this family.
Brenda Alexander, SGMC chief human resources officer, said the team was honored for its initiative and extreme display of compassion.
"These individuals were perfect examples of SGMC's second service essential which is to anticipate and fulfill the needs of our customers while treating them with respect, compassion and empathy," hospital officials said.
Dr. Brian Griner, an authority member, said team members noticed something wasn't right with the situation and didn't stop until they identified the need and help the patient and child.
The women were thanked for not only attending to the medical needs of the patient but for being compassionate caregivers when it was needed most.
The honorees received a standing ovation.
