Cardinal Glass funds Wiregrass scholarship

ADEL– Cardinal Glass Industries of Adel has donated $1,500 for apprenticeship scholarships to the Wiregrass Tech Foundation South.
The money will aid students who are participating in the apprenticeship program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, college officials said in a statement.
"Wiregrass is proud to have partnerships with 30 local businesses that can accept apprentices for employment opportunities," college officials said in a statement. "Currently, the college has 22 active student apprentices. Additionally, 19 students have completed their registered apprenticeship program and received a national certificate of completion."
The program supports businesses and industries in recruiting, training and retaining highly skilled workers. Partnering with the college in hiring students through the apprenticeship program has shown a reduction in turnover costs, a higher productivity rate and a more diverse workforce, college officials said.
“Wiregrass is excited to be able to partner with Cardinal Glass and be able to provide scholarship opportunities for students seeking apprenticeship experience,” Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements said.
A Wiregrass industrial systems technology student is currently a registered apprentice at Cardinal Glass for the occupation of industrial maintenance mechanic.
“We want to give our employees everything thing they need to succeed," Cardinal Glass Plant Manager Mark Combs said. "Participating in the apprenticeship program gives us that chance. Furthering one's education is a mutual benefit that will bring about great success.”
Any business that would like to learn more about the apprenticeship program, contact Nicole West. She can be reached at nicole.west@wiregrass.edu, or by calling (229) 333-2100, ext. 4837. Wiregrass is hosting free application week June 13-17 for fall semester; classes start Aug. 16. To apply, visit any campus or apply online at https://www.wiregrass.edu.
