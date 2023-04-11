VALDOSTA — An accident last week left a Valdosta restaurant damaged.
Large windows were broken at Surcheros Fresh Mex, 3209 N. Oak St. Ext., after a car hit the building.
The driver had a medical issue which resulted in the accident, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
“There were no injuries or major structural damage from the accident,” she said.
The windows were boarded up and a repair crew could be seen at work Monday.
