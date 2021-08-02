Car hits grocery store; gunshot victim found in vehicle

VALDOSTA — A gunshot victim was in critical condition Monday after his car slammed into a grocery store Sunday, police said.
At 2:37 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2100 block of Bemiss Road after E911 received several calls about gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers found that a vehicle had slammed into the Piggly Wiggly store at 2111 Bemiss Road in the Castle Park shopping center. They found a 34-year-old man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound, the statement said.
Police and fire personnel cleared debris from around the vehicle to get inside and get the victim out. EMTs took the man to South Georgia Medical Center; he was later transferred to a hospital in Florida where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Store personnel said the Piggly Wiggly will remain closed until Wednesday.
Detectives are continuing to follow up on information and any tips that they have been receiving. Through their investigation, detectives have determined this is an isolated incident, police said.
“Detectives are continuing to work non-stop on this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and his family during this time,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.