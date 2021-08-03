Car flips in Valdosta accident

VALDOSTA — Valdosta police were working the scene of an accident on the Madison Highway Monday afternoon in which a vehicle flipped.
Two damaged cars were seen around 4:30 p.m. sitting in the roadway at the intersection of Madison Highway and Dampier Street. One of the vehicles was flipped on its side.
No further information, including injuries, was immediately available.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
