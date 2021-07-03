Car flips during chase in Lowndes

VALDOSTA — A car involved in a chase with deputies flipped on Inner Perimeter Road Saturday.
Deputies were pursuing the car at about 3:30 p.m. on Ga. 94 eastbound. Inside the car was a suspect in a shoplifting in Lake Park, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
At the intersection with Inner Perimeter Road, the car sped through the intersection and drove through a ditch on the road's west side to avoid traffic. When the car tried to get back on the road at high speed, it went airborne and flipped, landing in Inner Perimeter's northbound lanes, winding up on its side. No other cars were hit and several deputies' cruisers surrounded the vehicle within seconds.
The suspect was not seriously injured, Paulk said. Information on the subject's name and any charges were not immediately available.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
