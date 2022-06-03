VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Classic Car Club Super Cruise is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Five Points Plaza.
The Super Cruise is open to the public, organizers said in a statement.
Updated: June 3, 2022 @ 9:21 am
