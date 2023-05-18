VALDOSTA — A car chase in Lowndes County led to an arrest.
Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation, according to a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle took off and pursuit began, authorities said.
The chase reached speeds of 60 miles per hour through city side streets.
At the intersection of Hill Avenue and Barack Obama Boulevard, the vehicle struck a crosswalk sign and a power pole before coming to a stop, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver — described as a 24-year-old Valdosta man — was taken into custody without incident; he is charged with felony fleeing, multiple traffic-related charges and drug possession, authorities said.
