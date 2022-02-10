Car break-in leads to arrest

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a man Tuesday for illegally entering an automobile.
Around 12:39 a.m., a police sergeant patrolling the 900 block of North Ashley Street heard a car alarm, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
He found the car in the parking lot of a restaurant and saw someone standing near the vehicle holding a hammer and other items.
The suspect tried to run, but he was caught and detained, police said.
The car had been broken into and several items were taken, the statement said.
The suspect intentionally spit on the sergeant and refused to identify himself, according to the statement.
The suspect — described as a 52-year-old Valdosta man — was charged with felony theft by entering automobile, misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor simple battery on a peace officer, misdemeanor loitering and prowling and felony possession of tools for a commission of a crime, police said.
“This sergeant did a fantastic job investigating this case and getting the offender off of the streets of Valdosta. We want to continue to remind everyone, do not leave valuables in unattended vehicles,” said police Captain Scottie Johns.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
