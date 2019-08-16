MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Capt. Mark Weber "was an amazing young man," Lt. Col. Jason Egger said. "He comes from a family steeped in military service."
Egger spoke these words to family and friends at a Moody Air Force Base event Friday morning during a dedication of the building 400 event room named in honor of Weber.
Weber, 29, was a combat rescue officer who was killed in a March 2018 helicopter crash while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, according to Moody officials.
During the dedication ceremony, Egger spoke of the kindness and friendship of the Weber family.
Weber's parents, Ron and Marge Weber, were invited on stage for the unveiling of the plaque that will hang at the entrance to the event room honoring their son.
"Regarded by all who knew him as humble, strong and reserved, Weber was a composed leader who touched the lives of many," according to Moody officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.