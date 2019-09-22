VALDOSTA — Robbie Pittman watched as samples were served out of a mobile trailer in front of the convention center's entrance.
"Our cocktails use wine, not hard liquor," she said. "We have a lot of Georgia wines."
The trailer — The Pour House — was parked near the James H. Rainwater Convention Center earlier this month as part of the 2019 Primetime Business Expo. More than 120 businesses, including The Valdosta Daily Times, set up booths, held giveaways and passed out information about their firms.
Outside, visitors crowded The Pour House as samples were handed out in small cups.
Pittman said The Pour House morphed out of her previous business, Simply Southern Gifts, 2182 N. Ashley St.
"We had offered Georgia wines in the store, as part of gift packages, and found they were popular," she said.
The mobile wine bar is available for all sorts of functions, Pittman said.
The Pour House's official ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for last week, she said.
Inside, dozens of vendors were manning booths and passing out candy and other goodies.
One booth near an entrance, Marcotek Digital Office Solutions, had reason to celebrate: it won the Expo's best overall booth award.
Employees Elora Douglass and Kyla Larson were busy handing out candy bundles with attached cards showcasing the many business machine brands the company deals with. Keith Norris, owner, said the 2019 event was the third time his office technology firm had sponsored a booth at the Expo.
Marcotek, which provides sales and service for Xerox, Hewlett-Packard and other technology brands, has been in business for more than three decades and has served the Valdosta area for 12 years, he said. The company was founded in Lake City, Fla., in 1987.
Elsewhere on the trade floor, one booth had a basket full of kittens. Real kittens, not toys. Tiny, fluffy white kittens mewing and still trying to open their eyes.
They were not trade show giveaways, though doubtless the booth's operators would love someone to take them.
The booth represented the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County, headquartered at 1740 W. Gordon St.
The kittens on display were only 2 weeks old, said Julie Greenhaw, the trap/neuter/return officer for the society.
The booth was intended to raise awareness of the Humane Society's mission, she said. The society, founded in 1989, exists "to promote responsible pet ownership by teaching compassion, respect and caring treatment for all animals," according to the group's website.
The 2019 event was the first time Greenhaw could remember the group hosting a booth at the Expo.
The Expo was sponsored by Mediacom Business.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
