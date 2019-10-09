Candidates address city struggles

VALDOSTA — Valdosta is struggling, according to two mayoral candidates.
J.D. Rice and David Sumner were not afraid to say the local economy is hurting.
On Tuesday evening, candidates gathered one more time before early voting for municipal elections starts Oct. 14.
Voters and candidates packed the City Hall Annex multipurpose room to meet and discuss issues and campaign ideas. Candidates running for mayor, Valdosta City Council District 3, Valdosta City Council at-large and Valdosta school board attended the event.
Standing alongside campaign tables, candidates lined the back wall to interact with voters for the first 15 minutes of the event.
They shook hands, posed for photos, exchanged cards.
After the quick meet-and-greet, each candidate received a few minutes to speak about themselves and their platforms.
Four mayoral candidates offered different messages.
Kevin Bussey emphasized that despite being the youngest candidate in the field, his military and White House experience molded him into a candidate that can best represent Valdosta.
Talk radio host Scott James Matheson said his wife noticed he does not talk about himself at public forums and recounted being active in the community for 30 years and his experience as Remerton mayor pro tempore and Remerton city councilman.
Former Fire Chief Rice went with a no-nonsense approach, stressing the need to revitalize downtown and build out a public transit system without the increase of property taxes through HB 448.
Former Valdosta City Councilman Sumner highlighted the vital role small businesses play in growing the local economy and the need for county and city officials to complete the Service Delivery Strategy.
Mayoral candidate Brooks Bivins did not attend the forum.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Home Builders Association of South Georgia and the Valdosta Board of Realtors sponsored the forum. It was the fifth public forum where voters could learn about Valdosta city candidates.
“Local elections are unique in that the candidates and the voters often see each other throughout the community, whether in the grocery store or church,” said Lee McArthur, chairman of the chamber board of directors.
“So, they have the best opportunity for open communication, but it can be a grueling process,” McArthur said. “I have a great amount of respect for the courage and dedication these candidates portray throughout the campaign.”
Voters such as Brenda Vickers Johnson appreciate the public forums.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community to get to interact face to-face with the candidates,” Vickers Johnson said.
The eldest daughter of Valdosta City Councilman Joseph "Sonny" Vickers, Vickers Johnson moved back to the Azalea City last year after spending 18 years in Dallas.
She said she never attended local political events there but wants to be better informed now that she once again resides in Valdosta.
After the candidates finished speaking, Mike Gudely took the podium to explain about SPLOST VIII.
If passed, the new special purpose local option sales tax would raise an estimated $134 million with $65 million coming from people outside Valdosta and Lowndes County, and it would allocate $65 million for water and sewer services, along with $21 million for facility maintenance and upgrades, Gudely said.
The candidates who spoke were:
Mayor
Kevin J. Bussey
Scott James Matheson
J.D. Rice
David Sumner
Valdosta City Council District 3
Thomas McIntyre Sr.
Sonny Vickers (incumbent) did not attend.
Valdosta City Council at-large
Ben H. Norton (incumbent)
Adrian J. Rivers
Jeremy L. Stone
Edgar “Nicky” Tooley
Valdosta School Board District 2
Kelisa Brown (incumbent)
David A. Gilyard
The election is scheduled for Nov. 5. Early voting is scheduled 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 14-18; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, said Deb Cox, Lowndes County election supervisor.
Early voting is held at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St. The Nov. 5 election will be held at polling places throughout the city and county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.