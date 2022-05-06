Candidate visits Hahira

Malia Thomas | The Valdosta Daily Times
District 175 State Representative John LaHood paid a visit to Church Street Cafe in Hahira to answer residents’ general questions about his reelection bid. LaHood answered several questions about his stance on industry and development. 'People need to know that we have industry here. It’s very important to bring in business that will keep our students here. They need jobs to stay here,' he said. 'One thing is getting high-speed internet consistently across this district. When you have that access, you can compete with anyone else in the world, right here. There was a grant, $440 million, and it's been deployed out to Georgia in different parts. This district got $44 million of that to help those efforts.' Early voting is underway for the primary election. Primary Election Day is May 24.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.