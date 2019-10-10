Cancer foundation hosts gospel concert

VALDOSTA – Angela Tooley-King has survived her second fight with breast cancer.
King has battled early Stage 2 breast cancer in 2008 and stage 1A hormonic breast cancer 10 years later.
She is the host of “A Night to Remember” gospel music concert, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Grace Fellowship Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1304 W. Hill Ave.
The evening is a fundraiser for the foundation’s annual gala to be held next year, which will be King’s last time hosting it as she would like to focus more on her personal health, she said.
At the concert, there will be survivor cakes in remembrance of foundation assistants Tanyala Calloway and Marsharie Ingram.
“She was my right hand. I miss her so,” King said of Calloway.
She said Calloway kept all of the foundation’s fundraisers going while King battled cancer.
Cancer survivors and caretakers are invited to the concert.
Attorney Karla Walker is the guest motivational speaker.
The emcees will be father and daughter Pastor Bernard Leon Robinson Sr. and Loretta Robinson Straughter.
The Jackson Brothers, Dominion of Power, Grace Fellowship’s church praise team, the Valdosta community Youth Choir, the Tooley Singers, the Roberson Brunch and A.C. Braswell and Joyful Wonders are slated to make appearances, according to organizers.
Guests are asked to bring with them pink items to be given out to survivors. Other gifts will be provided to survivors as supplies last.
Admission is free.
Call (229) 269-3933 for more information to be a sponsor.
