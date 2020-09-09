VALDOSTA – U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock made a campaign stop in town Monday to meet with community leaders.
Warnock is a Savannah native and senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
He is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat that was previously held by Sen. Johnny Isakson.
Isakson resigned last year and Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to the seat in December 2019. She was sworn in Jan. 6.
Warnock faces Republicans Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and Democrats Matt Lieberman and Ed Tarver in the special election. The race has 21 candidates.
Warnock met with pastors, members of the Valdosta City Council, a Lowndes County Commissioner and others Monday during a meet-and-greet. House Rep. Dexter Sharper, who openly endorsed Warnock, hosted the gathering.
Warnock listened to community members discuss issues facing Lowndes County such as a low number of polling sites and youth criminal records.
He advised audience members to make voting by mail their first option, early voting their second and voting on election day their third.
Warnock said health care leads his campaign platform. He has protested for health care and budget cuts for social services in the past.
“Rural hospital systems already challenged are being further challenged by the COVID-19 situation and we need a senator who believes that health care is a human right and who will fight for it,” he said, “who will make sure that we don’t have a situation in which people with pre-existing conditions are left uncovered.”
As a pastor, Warnock said he has committed his life to serving others.
"I have an amazing privilege as pastor to spend my whole life to focus on others and that’s what I’ve tried to do, which is why I was willing to lay it on the line for health care over and over again,” he said.
“I hope to return to the capitol as a United States senator where I can fight for health care, fight for a living wage for workers who work every day and yet have no health care, who can barely afford decent housing and to fight for voting rights so that ordinary people can ensure that their voices are being heard in the process of government.”
Warnock said police brutality is “a serious problem,” adding it is driven by mass incarceration.
After addressing mass incarceration, he said the next step to combatting police brutality should be to address qualified immunity. He advocates for an independent prosecutorial process for related cases, as well as sensitivity training.
“There is an urgency to this issue,” he said. "I take great inspiration in the fact that we are now witnessing a multi-faith, multi-generational, multi-racial coalition of conscious pouring out onto American streets saying that we want change and we want it now. The people are doing its part, and now, it’s time for Congress to do its part.”
Warnock also visited Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center in Remerton Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.