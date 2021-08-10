VALDOSTA – Theatre Guild Valdosta made a tough call last week.
After canceling the rest of its season in spring 2020, then canceling the entire 2020-21 season due to the pandemic, the community theatre organization had to delay performances of the musical "Camelot," its 2021-22 season opener.
The reason: Grant Brown, show director, said one of the actors was diagnosed with COVID-19. The young actor is doing well now, though his role is being filled by another actor. The rest of the cast is fine, Brown said Monday.
Theatre Guild scrubbed the scheduled performances for last week and doubled up on scheduled performances for this week: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-14; with two matinees, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15.
Audiences will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, during each performance, Brown said, adding every precaution is being taken to keep audience members, cast and crew safe. Masks will be available in case an audience member forgets to bring one.
Then, audiences will get to see and hear their friends and neighbors perform the Arthurian tale of Alan Jay Lerner & Frederick Loewe's "Camelot."
“Camelot” is filled with memorable songs such as “I Wonder What the King is Doing Tonight,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “What Do the Simple Folk Do,” “I Loved You Once in Silence,” “How to Handle a Woman,” “The Simple Joys of Maidenhood,” and, of course, the title song “Camelot.”
It is by the witty and talented team of lyricist Lerner and composer Loewe, who also were the men behind the musicals “My Fair Lady,” “Brigadoon” and “Paint Your Wagon.”
"'Camelot' is the story of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere and the Knights of the Round Table," Brown said. "'Camelot' is at times innocent, humorous, poignant and tragic but is ultimately a story of hope.”
"Camelot" is the first live Guild performance since March 2020 and the first show of Theatre Guild's 33rd season.
The theatre organization returns from pandemic closure with an ambitious season that includes productions of “Clue,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Wonderful Christmastime,” “Southern Fried Funeral,” “The Enchanted Bookshop” and “Murder on the Orient Express” through next spring.
All "Camelot" performances are scheduled for The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com or call (229) 247-8243.
THE CAST: David Bass, Kenya Shakir, Josh Robertson, Ben Hawley, Murray Rivette, Brock Gilliard, Luke Hiers, Chesley Wetherington, Bryan Layton, Brawdy Gupton, Alijah Patterson, Colin DeMastus, Evie Hazel, Frances Ann Layton, Tanner Hager, Pam Barton, Lauren Greer, Laurana Layton, Darla Peters, Tasha Conrad, Kristina Latham, Laura Lee McClelland, Lesley Plugge.
