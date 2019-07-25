To submit entries to the Valdosta Daily Times calendar, submit dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
25:THURSDAY
The Creeksiders Band: 7 p.m.-midnight, Rascals Bar and Grill, 4875 U.S. Highway 41 N., Lake Park. Rascals Bar and Grill’s semi house band, The Creeksiders Band, plays a gig every other week.
Hal and Jill Project Guitar Lessons: 5-6 p.m., Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. This event is held every Thursday.
Wiregrass Valdosta Hiring Event: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, 4089 Val Tech Road. Come out to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Brooks Hall for a GDC hiring event. Valdosta State Prison is looking to do immediate hiring. The event is open to the public.
26:FRIDAY
Splash Island Nights Glow With the Flow: 7-10 p.m., Wild Adventures Theme Park, 3766 Old Clyattville Road. Party with us during our GLOW-TASTIC pool party. Enjoy the hottest music from DJ LEE at the coolest poolside dance party. Plus, enjoy activities, great prizes and your favorite water rides under the stars. Special events like these are free with park admission or season passes.
Corey Smith Great Wide Underground Tour: 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Rascals Bar and Grill, 4875 U.S. Highway 41 N., Lake Park. Corey Smith, the fan-made man, has sold more than 1 million concert tickets, 1.5 million digital singles and more than 220,000 albums. Smith consistently tours, hitting around 120 dates per year and has begun releasing singles from his upcoming project, the Great Wide Underground.
Free Legal Expungement Clinic and Social Services Fair: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Park Avenue Methodist Church, 100 E. Park Ave. The Access to Justice (A2J) Committee of Georgia Judicial Council in collaboration with the State Bar Pro Bono Resource Center and Georgia Justice Project will partner with various Faith organizations to host an expungement clinic. This four-part series of free legal services are open to Georgia residents who have charges that are eligible for expungement under existing Georgia law. Attorneys assisting at the events will provide their services at no cost to those who participate.
27:SATURDAY
Brush Up Vibe — Trap and Paint Tribute to Nipsey Hussle: 8 p.m., Bliss Nightclub and Lounge, 607 Baytree Road. The Brush Up and Bliss Nightclub and Lounge presents Brush Up Vibe: Trap and Paint Tribute to Nipsey Hussle. It’s a marathon paint night, and there will be a live DJ. Tickets are $35, which includes one drink ticket. Be sure to pre-pay to reserve your seating. Reservations must be made at the Brush Up’s website at thebrushup1.com. Space is limited.
Artistic Exploration with Julie Skinner: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. In this monthly class, children will explore the unlimited possibilities in art. Each month’s session offers new content, materials, media and techniques that will help each young artist soar. November and December classes will be the third Saturday of the month of accommodate holiday schedules. Morning classes are from 10 a.m.-noon. This is for ages 5-7 and costs $15. Afternoon classes are from 1-3 p.m. This is for ages 8-12 and also costs $15. All supplies are included, and space is limited. Advanced payment is required. To register, please call or visit the center.
Live Music at VFW: 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Nashville VFW, Tifton Road, Nashville, Ga. Come down to the Saturday dance at Nashville VFW. There will be a DJ from 6:30-8 p.m. and band breaks with requests. More live music follows playing country and favorites from 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
28:SUNDAY
Makeup Final Sales Event: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Holiday Inn Valdosta Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Ave. We are offering a variety of high-quality makeup, skin care, hair care, hair tools and even perfumes at amazingly low prices. Bring your friends and family and come enjoy a great shopping experience. This event is free entrance, kids are welcome and cash and cards are accepted. The event is also on Friday and Saturday.
Restorative Yoga: 4-5 p.m., EnSpire Counseling and Wellness, 3790 Old U.S. Highway 41 N. Join us for restorative yoga/yin at our mental health and wellness facility. The cost is $12 per person and $10 for military and students. Call our office at (229)262-1000.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends: 6-7:30 p.m., KFC, 1300 N. St. Augustine Road. Join us for supper or just tea and talk. Arrive anytime from 6-7:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Ask the hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships. For more information, call (229) 242-3797.
29:MONDAY
Random Pop Culture Trivia: 8 p.m., Bleu Pub, 116 W. Hill Ave. Come for trivia on the big screen at Bleu Pub in Downtown Valdosta. The theme changes every week (check out our Facebook page). You’ll be competing for bar cash to be used at Bleu Pub. There will be $1 PBR draft and special shots every week. You can play one round or both rounds. There is also a prize for best team name.
Free Gallery Opening Reception: 5-7 p.m., Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. The reception will include a book signing by Michael Orenduff for his new book “The Pot Thief Who Studied Edward Abbey.”
Kids Night: 4-11 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, 1526 Baytree Road. Kids’ meals are $1.99. Bring the kids for Mellow Mushroom pizza every Monday for Kids’ Night.
30:TUESDAY
Square Dance: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Belles and Beaux Square Dance, 1360 E. Park Ave. All are welcome to attend, from couples to singles to beginners. We meet every Tuesday.
Reformed University Fellowship: 7:30-10 p.m., Valdosta State University, 1500 N. Patterson St. RUF is the official campus ministry of the Presbyterian Church in America. RUF wants to create a fellowship of students where every person, regardless of background, personal history or conviction, can examine the truth claims of Reformed Christianity in a non-threatening atmosphere. Our fellowship on campus is not limited to those who have a prior commitment to being Reformed, Presbyterian or even Christian.
In His Grace Ministries: 6:30-8 p.m., Northside Baptist Church, 200 E. Park Ave. This is a Christian single parent support group that meets monthly for dinner, fellowship, prayer and devotion. Childcare and meals are provided.
31:WEDNESDAY
Dabbit Trio: 7-9 p.m., Dabbit Trio, 116 W. Hill Ave. Enjoy two hours of tunes from Dabbit Trio at the Bleu Pub.
Annual Guns versus Hoses Blood Drive: 2-8 p.m., Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. The Valdosta Fire and Police Departments will host the third Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in the Mathis Auditorium Multipurpose Room. The friendly interdepartmental competition, which is open to the public, seeks to aid the American Red Cross in their life-saving efforts. Registration is encouraged but not required. To make an appointment, citizens may visit redcrossblood.org and enter keyword “cityval.” For more information, call the VFD at (229) 333-1836 or the VPD at (229) 293-3102.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Georgia Beer Co., 109 S. Briggs St. Geeks Who Drink brings the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz to Georgia Beer Co. every Wednesday. Join us for eight rounds of audio, visual and live-hosted trivia. Our weekly quiz is free to play, and we’ll be giving away prizes for answering bonus questions and gift cards for our top teams at the end of the night. Geeks Who Drink rules limit the total number of players on your team to six, so gather your smartest friends and come down.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Air Supply: 8-10 p.m., August 2, Wild Adventures Theme Park, 3766 Old Clyattville Road. Air Supply’s live shows have captivated audiences around the world since the early 1980s.
American Soundtrack VII Local Talent, Worldwide Sound: 6:30-10 p.m., August 10, James H. Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place. Join us in a celebration of the best American radio hits of all time performed live and backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra. All proceeds benefit the Turner Center for the Arts.
Food Truck Thursdays: 5:30-8:30 p.m., August 15, downtown Valdosta. Join us for the City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street’s Food Truck Thursdays. This family-fun event will happen every third Thursday of each month from June-October. There will be a variety of food trucks set up and live music on stage. Bring your picnic blankets or chairs, and enjoy a fun night out in the heart of Valdosta.
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.