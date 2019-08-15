To submit entries to the Valdosta Daily Times calendar, submit dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
15:THURSDAY
Food Truck Thursdays: 5:30-8:30 p.m., downtown Valdosta. Downtown Valdosta and the City of Valdosta are proud to bring this new community event to you. The Good Time Jr. Music Shed, a downtown Valdosta business, will showcase local talent for a free concert during the event.
The Painted Canvas: 6-8 p.m., Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. This class is an exploration of color mixing and layers while creating unique pieces of artwork for yourself or someone else. The class fee is $30, and supplies are included. Anyone 13 years or older is invited to attend.
Hal and Jill Project Guitar Lessons: 5-6 p.m., Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. This class takes place every Thursday.
16:FRIDAY
Downtown Valdosta Art Walk: 5-8 p.m., downtown Valdosta. Enjoy a night out in the City Center Arts District. There will be live music, artists and culinary demos, pop-up shops, DIY exhibits and more.
Friday Night Magic: 5-10 p.m., Kool Comics, 1515 N. Ashley St. Join us each Friday for Friday Night Magic. The entry fee is $16, and the format is booster draft. We are running 8-man pods for fast, competitive events.
Elonzo Wesley: 7-10 p.m., Bleu Pub, 116 W. Hill Ave. Elonzo Wesley began in January 2015 shortly after the breakup of Charlotte, NC’s Elonzo. Currently, EW is performing as a solo artist and also with a string band.
17:SATURDAY
Paws for Celebration: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Drexel Park, 1401 N. Patterson St. Come join plenty of dogs at this HSVLC fundraiser and celebration. This dog and family-friendly event will include music, concessions and an assortment of activities. We just ask that all dogs be on a non-retractable leash.
The Haven’s 22nd Annual Silent Auction: 7-10 p.m., Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. Come enjoy live music and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Items for bid will include gift certificates, vacation getaways, local artwork and much more. Tickets can be purchased at valdostahaven.org via Paypal and available at the door the night of the event. Ticket cost will be $20 per person. All proceeds benefit your local domestic violence and sexual assault center.
I Love the 90s: 8-10 p.m., Wild Adventures Theme Park, 3766 Old Clyattville Road. The All-Star Amphitheatre stage will be taken over by iconic 90’s R&B and hip hop artists on August 17. Coolio, All-4-One, Color Me Badd and Young MC will be performing.
18:SUNDAY
Yoga: 4-5 p.m., EnSpire Counseling and Wellness, 3790 Old U.S. Highway 41 N. Grab your yoga mat and join us for restorative yoga and yin every Sunday.
Positive Christian Singles Food N Friends: 6-7:30 p.m., Steak N Shake, 980 N. St. Augustine Road. Join us for supper or just tea and talk. Arrive anytime from 6-7:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Ask the hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships. For more information, call (229) 242-3797.
Divorce and Dating Support Group: 4-5 p.m., South Georgia Regional Library, 2906 Julia Drive. This is a support group for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. We give dating know-hows for all who are separated, divorced, widowed or never married. Every Sunday. Newcomers are always welcome to this free meeting.
19:MONDAY
Random Pop Culture Trivia: 8 p.m., Bleu Pub, 116 W. Hill Ave. Come for trivia on the big screen at Bleu Pub in Downtown Valdosta. The theme changes every week (check out our Facebook page). You’ll be competing for bar cash to be used at Bleu Pub. There will be $1 PBR draft and special shots every week. You can play one round or both rounds. There is also a prize for best team name.
Zumba with Jessica: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sculpt 24 Fitness, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat-filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms.
Greater Lowndes Planning Commission Work Session: 5:30 p.m., South Health District Administrative Office, 325 W. Savannah Ave.
20:TUESDAY
Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Development Authority Office, 103 Roosevelt Drive. The Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority meets the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 PM at Development Authority Office at 103 Roosevelt Drive.
Basic Microsoft Excel Class: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Valdosta Campus, 4089 Val Tech Road. Learn how to use a spreadsheet to keep track of financial data or any other kind of alpha numeric data. This class will cover the following: formatting, creating/saving/editing a worksheet, using basic formulas and functions, sharing data, using multiple sheets, moving and copying data and printing worksheets. Receive a completion certificate upon successful completion of all four hours.
Story Time in the Children’s Amphitheater: 4-5 p.m., South Georgia Regional Library, 2906 Julia Drive. This reading time is for ages 4 and up.
21:WEDNESDAY
Charcuterie and Wine Wednesday: 5-9 p.m., Friends Grille and Bar, 3338 Country Club Road. Every Wednesday at Friends Grille and Bar is Charcuterie Night. This meat and cheese board is ever-changing, and our experienced bar staff also hand selects four wines every Wednesday for a wine flight to pair with the board. A single tasting or a table tasting is available.
Bible Study: 6-7 p.m., Macedonia First Baptist Church, 715 J.L. Lomax Drive. Bible Study occurs every Wednesday, a continuation of Sunday’s sermon. Come with questions, thoughts or even concerns and objections. All are welcome.
Dabbit Trio: 7-9 p.m., Bleu Cafe, 125 N. Patterson St. Enjoy live music from this local band.
UPCOMING
80s Night with Zero Point Zero: 9 p.m., August 24, Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Road. Dress in your best 80s wear while Zero Point Zero plays the decade’s jams.
All-White Labor Day Weekend Experience: 9 p.m.-2 a.m., August 31, the Patterson, 101 N. Patterson St. Big Nick, Big Twin, Kreyatif Concepts and Creative Media presents AWA: All White Affair The All-White Labor Day Weekend Experience. Doors open at 9:00 p.m. Complimentary Hennessy margarita’s will be served until 10:30 p.m. VIP sections and tables are available.
Valdosta State University Women’s Cross Country vs VSU Border Clash 5K: 6-9 p.m., September 6, Freedom Park, 3795 Guest Road.
