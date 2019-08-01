To submit entries to the Valdosta Daily Times calendar, submit dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
1:THURSDAY
Hal and Jill Project Guitar Lessons: 5-6 p.m., Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. These lessons are held every Thursday.
Weight of Grace Group: 6-7 p.m., Winnersville Community Center, 2037 E Park Ave. The first Thursday of every month, learn how to eat healthy as a result of healthy relationships with food. Childcare will be available.
Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Theatre Guild Valdosta, 122 N. Ashley St. Twain’s timeless classic sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Propelled by an award-winning score from Roger Miller, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana. Other dates and times include 7:30-9:30 p.m., Aug. 2-3 and 8-10, and 3-5 p.m., Aug. 4.
2:FRIDAY
First Friday: downtown Valdosta. Join us every first Friday of the month for a downtown Valdosta party like no other. There will be live music, art, shopping, food and drinks every first Friday.
100 Black Men 24th Annual BBQ Cook-off at the courthouse square, noon Friday, Aug. 2, and noon Saturday, Aug. 3.
First Friday Contemplative Service: 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 313 N. Patterson St. Looking for a quiet moment after a busy week? Join us for First Friday Contemplative Service, 5:30 p.m., August 2nd, First Presbyterian Church, 313 N Patterson. This is a worship opportunity open to the community as part of the downtown Valdosta First Friday events.
I Got You: 7:30-9:30 p.m., the Brush Up, 2904 N. Patterson St. Paint a 16x20” canvas. Be sure to pre-pay to reserve your seating. Reservations must be made on the Brush Up’s website at thebrushup1.com. Space is limited.
3:SATURDAY
Air Supply: 8-10 p.m., Wild Adventures Theme Park, 3766 Old Clyattville Road. Air Supply’s live shows have captivated audiences around the world. Concerts are included with Park Admission or your Season Pass.
Back to School Community Block Party: 9 a.m.-noon, Drexel Park, 1401 N. Patterson St. All school-aged children ages pre-K through 12th grade in Valdosta and Lowndes County are welcome to come out to this community-wide back to school block party. Get your school supplies, haircuts, free health screenings along with other services provided by local businesses and other organizations volunteering their time and resources to give back to our community. Supplies are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. We encourage you to pre-register. For more information, a registration packet or information about sponsorship, head over to the event website at communityback2school.com/.
Back to School Kidsfest: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Valdosta Mall, 1700 Norman Drive. Kids of all ages will enjoy bounce houses, carnival-like games, prizes and more. Also, meet and get to know some of our local EMS, fire and law enforcement officers along with a host of other public safety organizations. This event will take place in front of Dallas Wayne and it is free to the public. Do not forget to shop our latest back to school trends at Valdosta Mall.
4:SUNDAY
Yoga: 4-5 p.m., EnSpire Counseling and Wellness, 3790 Old U.S. Highway 41 N. Grab your yoga mat, and join us for restorative yoga and yin every Sunday.
Bussey Campaign Rally and Interest Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., Holiday Inn Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Ave. This event is sponsored by the Elect Kevin J. Bussey, Mayor campaign.
Men’s Breakfast: 8-9 a.m., Bemiss United Methodist Church, 4879 Bemiss Road. We will be hosting a men’s prayer breakfast the first Sunday of every month, and all are welcome. There will be free breakfast and a guest speaker.
5:MONDAY
Random Pop Culture Trivia: 8 p.m., Bleu Pub, 116 W. Hill Ave. Come for trivia on the big screen at Bleu Pub in Downtown Valdosta. The theme changes every week (check out our Facebook page). You’ll be competing for bar cash to be used at Bleu Pub. There will be $1 PBR draft and special shots every week. You can play one round or both rounds. There is also a prize for best team name.
Zumba with Jessica: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sculpt 24 Fitness, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms.
Women’s Dump it Out: 7-8 p.m., Spirit and Truth Outreach Ministries, 708 N. Ashley St. WDIO is on the first Monday of the month. This is about women convening together on a monthly basis to discuss life issues, pain, success, hurt, fears and frustration. WDIO allows women to have a platform to dump out their problems free from judgement and critics. In return, women will receive Godly love, support and encouragement to face life’s challenges.
6:TUESDAY
Valdosta-Lowndes County Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting: 2:30-5:30 p.m., City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St. This meeting takes place the first Tuesday of every month.
Reformed University Fellowship: 7:30-10 p.m., Valdosta State University, 1500 N. Patterson St. RUF is the official campus ministry of the Presbyterian Church in America. RUF wants to create a fellowship of students where every person, regardless of background, personal history or conviction, can examine the truth claims of Reformed Christianity in a non-threatening atmosphere. Our fellowship on campus is not limited to those who have a prior commitment to being Reformed, Presbyterian or even Christian.
Square Dance: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Belles and Beaux Square Dance, 1360 E. Park Ave. All are welcome to attend, from couples to singles to beginners. We meet every Tuesday.
7:WEDNESDAY
Free Yoga: 6 p.m., Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
Charcuterie and Wine Wednesday: 5-9 p.m., Friends Grille and Bar, 3338 Country Club Road. Every Wednesday at Friends Grille and Bar is Charcuterie Night. This meat and cheese board is ever-changing, and our experienced bar staff also hand selects four wines every Wednesday for a wine flight to pair with the board. A single tasting or a table tasting is available.
Dabbit Trio: 7-9 p.m., Bleu Cafe, 125 N. Patterson St. Come for local live music.
UPCOMING
Skillet: 8 p.m., Wild Adventures Theme Park, August 10, 3766 Old Clyattville Road. Grammy-nominated platinum selling rockers, Skillet, are back by popular demand for the tenth consecutive year at Wild Adventures Theme Park, ready to put on another unforgettable performance. Concerts are included with Park Admission or your Season Pass.
Food Truck Thursdays: 5:30-8:30 p.m., August 15, downtown Valdosta. Come eat at a wide selection of food trucks, enjoy live music and other activities every third Thursday in downtown Valdosta.
Girls Night Out Show: 10 p.m.-1 a.m., August 22, Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Road. This show is open to ages 21 and older. The number-one ladies night event Is coming to Valdosta. Limited tickets are on sale now.
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.