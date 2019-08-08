To submit entries to the Valdosta Daily Times calendar, submit dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
8:THURSDAY
Big River The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Theatre Guild Valdosta, 122 N. Ashley St. Twain’s timeless classic sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Propelled by an award-winning score from Roger Miller, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana. Other dates include 7:30-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
The Creeksiders Band: 7 p.m.-midnight, Rascals Bar and Grill, 4875 U.S. Highway 41 N. Rascals Bar and Grill’s semi house band, The Creeksiders Band, plays a gig every other week.
Hal and Jill Project Guitar Lessons: 5-6 p.m., Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. This group meets every Thursday.
9:FRIDAY
Friday Night Magic: 5-10 p.m., Kool Comics, 1515 N. Ashley St. Join us each Friday for Friday Night Magic. The entry fee is $16, and the format is booster draft. We are running 8-man pods for fast, competitive events.
John Ford: 7-10 p.m., Bleu Cafe, 125 N. Patterson St. It’s pre-war blues, old-school country and southern gospel. John Ford assimilates the blues of the 1920s and 30s.
9th Annual Casino Night: 7-11 p.m., Valdosta State University Magnolia Room, 1215 N. Patterson St. The Home Builders Association of South Georgia presents the 9th Annual Casino Night fundraiser event. Games featured are black jack, craps, roulette, three-card poker, Texas Hold’ em and more. The theme is White Hot Havana Night. This evening will provide its guests $10,000 in funny money, hors d’oeuvres and several opportunities to win prizes. Tickets are $60 each and $100 for two. For tickets, sponsorship and event information, call the Home Builders Association at (229) 247-8422.
10:SATURDAY
Skillet: 8 p.m., Wild Adventures Theme Park, 3766 Old Clyattville Road. Grammy-nominated platinum selling rockers, Skillet, are back by popular demand for the tenth consecutive year at Wild Adventures Theme Park, ready to put on another unforgettable performance. Known for a unique high-energy stage presence and crossover chart topping No.1 hits like “Not Gonna Die” and “Awake & Alive,” the band is ready to excite with new songs like the Billboard Music Award nominee and RIAA certified gold debut single, “Feel Invincible.” Concert tickets are included with park admission or your season pass.
Mama Stone: 10 p.m., Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Road.
American Soundtrack VII Local Talent, Worldwide Sound: 6:30-10 p.m., James H. Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place. Find yourself in the airwaves of your favorite radio station, WTCA. American Soundtrack, Vol VII, takes you on a joyride through the years, with pit stops made just for dancing. Join us in a celebration of the best American radio hits of all time, performed LIVE, backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra. All proceeds benefit the Turner Center for the Arts.
The Georgians Homecoming Concert featuring the Georgians Quartet with special guest Legacy Five, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Crossroads Baptist Church, 3001 Country Club Drive. Admission: Free, though a love offering of contributions will be taken; some proceeds will benefit the Valdosta Police Department DARE program.
11:SUNDAY
Yoga: 4-5 p.m., EnSpire Counseling and Wellness, 3790 Old U.S. Highway 41 N. Grab your yoga mat and join us for restorative yoga and yin every Sunday.
Divorce and Dating Support Group: 4-5 p.m., South Georgia Regional Library, 2906 Julia Drive. This is a support group for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. It serves as a dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed or never married every Sunday. Newcomers are always welcome to this free event.
Positive Christian Singles Food N Friends: 6-7:30 p.m., Cracker Barrel, 1195 St. Augustine Road. Join us for supper or just tea and talk. Arrive anytime from 6-7:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Ask the hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships. For more info, call (229) 242-3797.
12:MONDAY
Random Pop Culture Trivia: 8 p.m., Bleu Pub, 116 W. Hill Ave. Come for trivia on the big screen at Bleu Pub in Downtown Valdosta. You’ll be competing for bar cash to be used at Bleu Pub. There will be $1 PBR draft and special shots every week. You can play one round or both rounds.
Kids Night: 4-11 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, 1526 Baytree Road. Kids’ meals are $1.99. Bring the kids for Mellow Mushroom pizza every Monday for Kids’ Night.
Women’s Group: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Winnersville Community Center, 2037 E. Park Ave. Join us the second Monday of every month. We will discuss having conversations with God.
13:TUESDAY
Addiction Support Group: 6-7:30 p.m., EnSpire Counseling and Wellness, 3790 Old U.S. Highway 41 N. If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, there is a place to interact with others who know what you have been through. EnSpire is creating a non-judgmental environment for those who struggle with addiction.
Square Dance: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Belles and Beaux Square Dance, 1360 E. Park Ave. All are welcome to attend, from couples to singles to beginners. We meet every Tuesday.
Reformed University Fellowship: 7:30-10 p.m., Valdosta State University, 1500 N. Patterson St. RUF is the official campus ministry of the Presbyterian Church in America. RUF wants to create a fellowship of students where every person, regardless of background, personal history or conviction, can examine the truth claims of Reformed Christianity in a non-threatening atmosphere. Our fellowship on campus is not limited to those who have a prior commitment to being Reformed, Presbyterian or even Christian.
14:WEDNESDAY
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Georgia Beer Co., 109 S. Briggs St. Geeks Who Drink brings the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz to Georgia Beer Co. every Wednesday. Join us for eight rounds of audio, visual and live-hosted trivia. Free to play, and we’ll be giving away prizes for answering bonus questions and gift cards for our top teams at the end of the night. Rules limit the number of players on your team to six, so gather your smartest friends and come down.
Charcuterie and Wine Wednesday: 5-9 p.m., Friends Grille and Bar, 3338 Country Club Road. Every Wednesday at Friends Grille and Bar is Charcuterie Night. This meat and cheese board is ever-changing, and our experienced bar staff also hand selects four wines every Wednesday to pair with the board. A single tasting or a table tasting.
Free Yoga: 6 p.m., Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
UPCOMING
Food Truck Thursdays: 5:30-8:30 p.m., August 15, downtown Valdosta. Food Truck Thursday will be at the corner of Lee Street & Central Avenue. The Good Time Jr. Music Shed will showcase local talent for a free concert during the event.
Second Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest Finals: 1-5 p.m., August 24, the Salty Snapper, 1405 Gornto Road. Submissions are open for the Second Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest. Today, songwriters can start submitting new songs about the Suwannee, Withlacoochee, Alapaha, or Little Rivers, or other lakes, swamps, springs or sinks in the Suwannee River Basin. New this year is a separate winner category for finalists younger than eighteen in the Second Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest. Well-known radio personality Chris Beckham will be the Master of Ceremonies at the Salty Snapper. Three judges will select winners as finalists play. Snacks are included, plus a silent auction and kayak raffle. Come have some family, musical fun supporting your local nonprofit WWALS Watershed Coalition and Suwannee Riverkeeper.
