29:THURSDAY
Men’s Mental Health Group: 6-7:30 p.m., EnSpire Counseling and Wellness, 3790 Old U.S. Highway 41 N. If you are a man looking for a place to discuss challenges related to relationship problems, substance abuse, mental health issues or just plain figuring everything out, come to this group.
Hal and Jill Project Guitar Lessons: 5-6 p.m., Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. This class is every Thursday.
Town Hall Meeting: 5:30-7 p.m., City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St. Hosted by city council member Sandra Tooley, come and voice your opinions, ask questions and hear all about what is going on in Valdosta.
30:FRIDAY
Friday Night Magic: 5-10 p.m., Kool Comics, 1515 N. Ashley St. Join us each Friday for Friday Night Magic. The entry fee is $16, and the format is booster draft. We are running 8-man pods for fast, competitive events.
Fine Dining and Fine Music: 7-10 p.m., 306 North, 306 N. Patterson St. Join 306 North for an evening of fine dining and fine music in beautiful Downtown Valdosta. The live music is provided by Rebekah Stewart.
Lowndes Vikings versus Champagnat Catholic School Lions: 8-11 p.m., Lowndes High School Martin Stadium, 1606 Norman Drive. Watch the Vikings take on the Lions at the Concrete Palace. Tickets are still available at the ticket office.
Valdosta Wildcats versus Tift County Blue Devils: 8-11 p.m., Valdosta City Schools Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, 1204 Williams St. Watch the Wildcats take on the Blue Devils. Tickets are available.
31:SATURDAY
All-White Affair: 9 p.m.-2 a.m., August 31, the Patterson, 101 N. Patterson St. Big Nick, Big Twin, Kreyatif Concepts and Creative Media presents AWA: All White Affair The All-White Labor Day Weekend Experience. Doors open at 9:00 p.m. Complimentary Hennessy margarita’s will be served until 10:30 p.m. VIP sections and tables are available.
Dirty Bird and the Flu: 10 p.m., Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Road.
Labor Day Weekend Car Meet/Grand Opening: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Vinyl Destination Graphics, 2902 Highway 84 W. On its grand opening, Vinyl Destination Graphics will host a car meet-up. There will be headlight tinting, taillight tinting and partial wrap specials, giveaways and raffling off items. PJ’s Funnel Cakes and More will be there with food. A waterslide for adults and kids will be available, so bring a towel and a change of clothes.
1:SUNDAY
Divorce and Dating Support Group: 4-5 p.m., South Georgia Regional Library, 2906 Julia Drive. This is a support group for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. We offer a dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed or never married every Sunday. Newcomers are always welcome to this free event.
Yoga: 4-5 p.m., EnSpire Counseling and Wellness, 3790 Old U.S. Highway 41 N. Grab your yoga mat and join us for restorative yoga and yin every Sunday.
Labor Day Service: 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 313 N. Patterson St. Join First Presbyterian Church downtown Valdosta for our 11 a.m. worship service to receive an anointing of oil on your hands symbolizing God’s grace poured out upon us, blessing us as we continue to labor in God’s kingdom here on earth. We look forward to having you visit with us.
2:MONDAY (LABOR DAY)
Zumba with Jessica: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sculpt 24 Fitness, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms.
Kids Night: 4-11 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, 1526 Baytree Road. Kids’ meals are $1.99. Bring the kids for Mellow Mushroom pizza every Monday for Kids’ Night.
3:TUESDAY
Addiction Support Group: 6-7:30 p.m., EnSpire Counseling and Wellness, 3790 Old U.S. Highway 41 N. If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, there is a place to interact with others who know what you have been through. EnSpire is creating a non-judgmental environment for those who struggle with addiction. Help us, help you.
Valdosta-Lowndes County Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting: 2:30-5:30 p.m., City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St.
Intervention / Sonder / Hocus Bogus / Soul Machine: 6-9 p.m., Valdosta DIY House. Send the Valdosta DIY House’s Facebook or Instagram page a direct message for the address.
4:WEDNESDAY
Bible Study: 6-7 p.m., Macedonia First Baptist Church, 715 J.L. Lomax Drive. Bible Study occurs every Wednesday, a continuation of Sunday’s sermon. Come with questions, thoughts or even concerns and objections. All are welcome.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Georgia Beer Co., 109 S. Briggs St. Geeks Who Drink brings the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz to Georgia Beer Co. every Wednesday. Join us for eight rounds of audio, visual and live-hosted trivia. Our weekly quiz is free to play, and we’ll be giving away prizes for answering bonus questions and gift cards for our top teams at the end of the night. Geeks Who Drink rules limit the total number of players on your team to six, so gather your smartest friends and come down.
Dabbit Trio: 7-9 p.m., the Bleu Cafe, 125 N. Patterson St. Come out for live music.
UPCOMING
Valdosta State University Women’s Cross Country vs VSU Border Clash 5K: 6-9 p.m., September 6, Freedom Park, 3795 Guest Road.
Sidewalk Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., September 14, downtown Valdosta. Come for deals and steals from downtown Valdosta. Join us as we celebrate small, local businesses in downtown Valdosta with a huge sidewalk sale during Makers Market.
Winnersville Battle of the Brains Trivia Night: 6-9 p.m., September 24, James H. Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place. Join LEIF and Valdosta City Schools Foundation, Inc. for the second annual Winnersville Battle of the Brains Trivia Night. This event will benefit both foundations and goes back into both school systems to benefit students and teachers. Sponsorships are available.
