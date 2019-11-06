Thursday
• 7:15 a.m. — Free bus transportation is provided for any veteran who needs medical attention to the VA Medical Center in Lake City, Florida. The bus picks up patients every Thursday morning, except holidays. Pick-up locations are in Coolidge at the convenience store at 7:15 a.m., Thomasville at 7:30 a.m. behind Chick-fil-A, in Boston at the convenience store on Highway 84 at 7:45 a.m. and in Quitman at the Burger King at 8 a.m. Veterans are asked to show ID.
• 12 p.m. — The Thomasville Rotary Club meets at the Plaza.
• 5:45 p.m. — Early bird Bingo games, sponsored by the Kouncil Club of Thomasville, are at St. Augustine Catholic Church social hall. Regular Bingo sessions begin at 6:45. Prizes awarded and proceeds go to local charities of southwest Georgia.
Friday
• 12:30 p.m. — Thomasville Kiwanis Club meets at the Plaza Restaurant.
Saturday
• 10:30 a.m. — Members of the South Georgia Genealogy Society will meet in the Flipper Room of the Thomas County Public Library A program follows the business meeting at 11 a.m., "Funeral Homes and Family History: A Webinar" from Mary Anne Dolen, DrPH.
Tuesday
• 6 p.m. — Overeaters Anonymous meets at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in the Guild Room. There are no dues or fees and is open to men and women. For information, call (850) 545-4037 or (229) 224-5404.
Miscellaneous
• Registration for the Thomasville’s 10th MLK Walk and Festival “Keep the Dream Alive” is now open. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., January 18. Walk registration, vendors, sponsors, humanitarian award nomination, college and high school stipend award is also under way. Register by going to mlkhumanitarianwalk.org. For more information visit website or email walkoffaith2020@gmail.com.
• The Thomas County Republican Party holds its monthly meeting at noon on the fourth Tuesday at the Plaza.
• The narcotics/vice division of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is accepting old or unused prescription medications from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 921 Smith Ave. The contents of the pill bottle should be emptied into a resealable plastic bag. Leave liquids, gels or creams in the original container and place into a resealable plastic bag. Scratch out all personal identification. Injectables, syringes, any item used for diabetic tests, inhalers and thermometers will not be accepted. Call 225-3300.
• Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-based recovery program meeting every Tuesday at Victory Fellowship Church. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with meal at 6, large group meeting at 6:45, 7:45 are small group meetings. The church is at 19150 U.S. Hwy. 19 N, Thomasville.
• Bingo will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Weston YMCA.
• Members of the executive board of Douglass High School Alumni Association Inc. meet every fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m., at Douglass High School in the Social Room No. 12. Call (229) 224-7113.
• The regular monthly board meeting of Thomas County Department of Family and Children Services is at 8:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at 460 Smith Ave.
• Oak Street Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Parish Hall at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 515 Oak St.
• The Thomasville/Thomas County Homeless Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Thomasville Housing and Resource Center, 125 Lester St. For more information, call Sharon Edwards, (229) 289-0032.
• The Thomas County Democratic Party meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month in the Thomas County Library’s Flipper Room. The meeting is open to the public.
• The Parents Advocacy meeting will be held on Mondays, 6 p.m., at the Frederick Douglass Complex Library. All who have a vested interest in the Thomasville City Schools system and taxpayers are encouraged to attend.
• The Thomasville Aviation Museum’s “Power of the Past” exhibit, featuring antique aircraft engines, is open each Sunday from 1-6 p.m. at the Thomasville Regional Airport. Appointments can be made by calling 226-3010. No admission charge.
• Pelham Country Jamboree is every Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. in downtown Pelham across the from the depot. There is no charge to attend. Cotton Boll Express plays each week, along with special guests. For booking and information please call (229) 376-3310 or (229) 449-8685.
• The Thomasville Noon Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Plaza.
• VFW Post 4995 and its auxiliary meet every third Saturday at 9 a.m. at the post home at 1296 Old Cassidy Road.
• VFW Post 8433 meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Roddenbery Memorial Library Annex in Cairo.
• Thomasville Lodge 369 F&AM, 310 N. Pinetree Blvd., meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month. For information all 228-7427 or 403-9147.
• The VFW Post No. 11088 members and auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the senior center on Stevens Street.
• Halcyon Home provides outreach support groups for victims of domestic violence. Call 226-6666 for location and time.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Monday for big book study, beginners meetings are held at 8 p.m., Tuesday and 8 p.m., Saturday is open discussion all at Trinity Anglican Church on West Jackson Street. The Grace Group AA meetings are Monday is big book study, Wednesday is step meeting, Thursday is women’s meeting and Friday is open discussion all at St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the meetings begin at noon. Call (800) 878-1829 or visit the website www.aasouthgeorgia.org.
• Nov. 7 — Kevin’s and Holland & Holland are holding the fourth annual Game Fair Kick Off Cocktail Party. Tours of Kevin’s famous Gun Room will be offered along with a live auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and open bar. For information and to purchase tickets visit www.kevinscatalog.com, call Alice Watts at (850) 322-5987 or email awatts@kevinscatalog.com.
• Nov. 8 — The Southern Game Fair travels back in time bringing family and community together to benefit land conservation. Enjoy an authentic sporting lifestyle event on historic Greenwood Plantation campus benefiting Tall Timbers Research Station and Land Conservancy. Participants can demo shotguns from Kevin’s and Holland & Holland during the sporting clay event: Famous DockDogs will be holding a two day competition; there will sporting dog demonstrations by Wild Rose Kennels and Ryglen Gun Dogs; fly fishing presentations; wild game cooking demonstrations by chefs from local and private plantations; quail wagon rides pulled by the majestic Clydesdales from Long Pine Plantation; helicopter tours over Greenwood Plantation; fox hounds and huntsmen form Live Oak Farms; a Southern lunch on the grounds, camouflage ice cream by Blue Bell Ice Cream; Tall Timbers officials will discuss the ecology of the area and controlled burning and present wild animals from the area and have their prescribed fire unit present with equipment and more. Classic Overland will have on hand their new custom Land Rover’s “Defender” to demo. Big Rich Red Dirt BBQ will have cooking demonstrations as well as samplings of their delicious seasonings and sauces on ribs and chicken wings. Enjoy the “Party after the Game” at the conclusion of the fair. For information, contact Alice Watts at (850) 322-5987 or email her awatts@kevinscatalog.com
• Nov. 8-9 — DockDogs is holding a two day competition with a format of Outdoor Big Air, Extreme Vertical, Speed Retrieve and Iron Dog Rankings. The competition is open to pro, semi-pro, contenders and amateur. For information and to pre-register go to www.dockdogs.com. or contact Brian Sharenow at (708) 485-9230 or email brain.sharenow@dockdogs.com
• Nov. 9 — Hands & Hearts for Horses is holding its second annual HHH Veterans Day 5K and 1-mile Fun. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Fun Run starts at 8:45 a.m. The off-road, cross country routes will start and end at the facility on Lower Cairo Road and runners will enjoy the beauty of the plantations of south Georgia. After the race, we will be providing refreshments and live music. To sign up online: https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Thomasville/HHHVeteransDay5K. The proceeds of this race with go to support therapeutic riding activities at Hands & Hearts for Horses, and in honor of Veterans Day, 10 percent of the proceeds with be donated to the Allen-Cook VFW Post 4995 to support their efforts working with local veterans. For more information email susie@handsandheartsforhorses.com
• Nov. 9 — The annual Veterans Day Parade will celebrate local veterans at 10 a.m., in downtown Thomasville. Bring your friends and family to show support for veterans as we show appreciation for their service to our country. The deadline to apply is Nov. 1. For more information, email events@thomasville.org or go to www.thomasvillega.com
• Nov. 15 — Thomasville Center for the Arts in Partnership with The Wright Group bring you Red Hills Rover Rally. Rover enthusiasts are invited to explore the trails of plantation country and enjoy stops with refreshments and a chance to appreciate the surroundings along the way. More details coming soon.
• Nov. 12 — Thomasville Center for the Arts, in partnership with First Commerce Credit Union, present Afternoon in the Field. Bring your blankets, family and friends to enjoy an evening of great music, and great food at the beautiful Pebble Hill Plantation. More details coming soon.
• Nov. 12 — Welcome to the Book to Art Club, your place for reading, discussion and art-making. This is not your typical Book Club, this takes reading to a new level and breathes life into stories. You do not have to be an established artist to be a part of this club, the goal is to get you creatively engaged in a piece of literature to help you see it in a new way. Get more information at the Thomas County Public Library at the Circulation Desk. Classes begin at 4 p.m. Supplies are based off of registered members and each attendee is asked to sign-up beforehand to ensure that there’s enough materials for each attendee. Check out The Book to Art Club online to browse the blog and find out other state chapters. For more information, contact Samantha Hanchett at (229) 225-5252
• Nov. 14 — The Thomasville-Thomas County Sports Hall of Fame’s 26th annual banquet will recognize outstanding local athletes, coaches, officials and people who have made major contributions to the sports tradition of Thomasville and Thomas County. In honoring recipients worthy of this recognition, the inductees should have possessed lifestyles which identify each as a positive role model for the youth of our community, in addition to excelling in their particular athletic environment. Proceeds from this event will be annually contributed directly to the Thomasville YMCA to further its mission of service to the youth sports program of our community. Advance tickets will be available at the YMCA for $20. Call (229) 226-3446 or email teverett@ymca-thomasville.org.
• Nov. 15 — Bring the family and join Thomasville Center for the Arts for a day of fun with wildlife animal experiences, activities and demonstrations. There is no cost for admission. For more information call (229) 226-0588
• Nov. 15 — A time-honored Plantation Wildlife Arts Festival tradition, the annual Preview Party, presented in partnership with Thomasville Center for the Arts and Synovus features sporting and wildlife artists from all over the country with lively music, hors d’oeuvres and libations for underwriters of this black-tie celebration! Proceeds benefit youth arts in Thomasville and surrounding areas. More details coming soon.
• Nov. 22 — A Cultural Legacy: Selected Works from the Parker B. Poe Collection will be on exhibit in the Elisabeth Ireland Poe Gallery in the main house of Pebble Hill Plantation. A collection of many styles of art and design; from paintings, sculpture, furniture and antiquities. Works by: Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Walter Stein, Graham Sutherland and Ogden Pleisner highlight the exhibit. For more information, email info@pebblehill.com
• Nov. 24 — Downtown businesses are holding A Downtown Holiday Open House. Shoppers will have a chance to win $100 in Downtown Dollars!
• Nov. 30 — Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate the local businesses that make the town great. Don’t just Shop Small for extraordinary shopping and dining, Shop Small for the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.