Tuesday
• 3 p.m. — Overeaters Anonymous meets at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in the Guild Room. There are no dues or fees and is open to men and women. For information, call (850) 545-4037 or (229) 224-5404.
Wednesday
• 3:30 p.m. — John B. Gordon Chapter 383 UDC will meet at the Thomas County Public Library. Social time precedes the meeting which begins at 4. The program “End of a Dream: The Flight and Capture of Jefferson Davis” will be presented by Sheila Tucker.
Thursday
• 7:15 a.m. — Free bus transportation is provided for any veteran who needs medical attention to the VA Medical Center in Lake City, Florida. The bus picks up patients every Thursday morning, except holidays. Pick-up locations are in Coolidge at the convenience store at 7:15 a.m., Thomasville at 7:30 a.m. behind Chick-fil-A, in Boston at the convenience store on Highway 84 at 7:45 a.m. and in Quitman at the Burger King at 8 a.m. Veterans are asked to show ID.
• 12 p.m. — The Thomasville Rotary Club meets at the Plaza.
• 5:45 p.m. — Early bird Bingo games, sponsored by the Kouncil Club of Thomasville, are at St. Augustine Catholic Church social hall. Regular Bingo sessions begin at 6:45. Prizes awarded and proceeds go to local charities of southwest Georgia.
Friday
• 12:30 p.m. — Thomasville Kiwanis Club meets at the Plaza Restaurant.
Miscellaneous
• American Legion Post No. 265, 4025 Stubbs St., Ochlocknee is holding a Valentine's Day dance from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Feb. 14. For information, call 574-5151.
• The Thomas County Republican Party holds its monthly meeting at noon on the fourth Tuesday at the Plaza.
• Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-based recovery program meeting every Tuesday at Victory Fellowship Church. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with meal at 6, large group meeting at 6:45, 7:45 are small group meetings. The church is at 19150 U.S. Hwy. 19 N, Thomasville.
• Bingo will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Weston YMCA.
• Members of the executive board of Douglass High School Alumni Association Inc. meet every fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m., at Douglass High School in the Social Room No. 12. Call (229) 224-7113.
• The regular monthly board meeting of Thomas County Department of Family and Children Services is at 8:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at 460 Smith Ave.
• Oak Street Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Parish Hall at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 515 Oak St.
• The Thomasville/Thomas County Homeless Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Thomasville Housing and Resource Center, 125 Lester St. For more information, call Sharon Edwards, (229) 289-0032.
• The Thomas County Democratic Party meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month in the Thomas County Library’s Flipper Room. The meeting is open to the public.
• The Parents Advocacy meeting will be held on Mondays, 6 p.m., at the Frederick Douglass Complex Library. All who have a vested interest in the Thomasville City Schools system and taxpayers are encouraged to attend.
• The Thomasville Aviation Museum’s “Power of the Past” exhibit, featuring antique aircraft engines, is open each Sunday from 1-6 p.m. at the Thomasville Regional Airport. Appointments can be made by calling 226-3010. No admission charge.
• Pelham Country Jamboree is every Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. in downtown Pelham across the from the depot. There is no charge to attend. Cotton Boll Express plays each week, along with special guests. For booking and information please call (229) 376-3310 or (229) 449-8685.
• The Thomasville Noon Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Plaza.
• VFW Post 4995 and its auxiliary meet every third Saturday at 9 a.m. at the post home at 1296 Old Cassidy Road.
• VFW Post 8433 meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Roddenbery Memorial Library Annex in Cairo.
• Thomasville Lodge 369 F&AM, 310 N. Pinetree Blvd., meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month. For information all 228-7427 or 403-9147.
• The VFW Post No. 11088 members and auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the senior center on Stevens Street.
• Halcyon Home provides outreach support groups for victims of domestic violence. Call 226-6666 for location and time.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Monday for big book study, beginners meetings are held at 8 p.m., Tuesday and 8 p.m., Saturday is open discussion all at Trinity Anglican Church on West Jackson Street. The Grace Group AA meetings are Monday is big book study, Wednesday is step meeting, Thursday is women’s meeting and Friday is open discussion all at St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the meetings begin at noon. Call (800) 878-1829 or visit the website www.aasouthgeorgia.org.
