Thursday
• 7:15 a.m. — Free bus transportation is provided for any veteran who needs medical attention to the VA Medical Center in Lake City, Florida. The bus picks up patients every Thursday morning, except holidays. Pick-up locations are in Coolidge at the convenience store at 7:15 a.m., Thomasville at 7:30 a.m. behind Chick-fil-A, in Boston at the convenience store on Highway 84 at 7:45 a.m. and in Quitman at the Burger King at 8 a.m. Veterans are asked to show ID.
• 12 p.m. — The Thomasville Rotary Club meets at the Plaza.
• 5:45 p.m. — Early bird Bingo games, sponsored by the Kouncil Club of Thomasville, are at St. Augustine Catholic Church social hall. Regular Bingo sessions begin at 6:45. Prizes awarded and proceeds go to local charities of southwest Georgia.
Friday
• 12:30 p.m. — Thomasville Kiwanis Club meets at the Plaza Restaurant.
• 9 p.m. to midnight — American Legion Post No. 265, 4025 Stubbs St., Ochlocknee is holding a Valentine's Day dance. For information, call 574-5151.
Tuesday
• 3 p.m. — Overeaters Anonymous meets at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in the Guild Room. There are no dues or fees and is open to men and women. For information, call (850) 545-4037 or (229) 224-5404.
Miscellaneous
• The Thomas County Republican Party holds its monthly meeting at noon on the fourth Tuesday at the Plaza.
• Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-based recovery program meeting every Tuesday at Victory Fellowship Church. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with meal at 6, large group meeting at 6:45, 7:45 are small group meetings. The church is at 19150 U.S. Hwy. 19 N, Thomasville.
• Bingo will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Weston YMCA.
• Members of the executive board of Douglass High School Alumni Association Inc. meet every fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m., at Douglass High School in the Social Room No. 12. Call (229) 224-7113.
• The regular monthly board meeting of Thomas County Department of Family and Children Services is at 8:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at 460 Smith Ave.
• Oak Street Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Parish Hall at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 515 Oak St.
• The Thomasville/Thomas County Homeless Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Thomasville Housing and Resource Center, 125 Lester St. For more information, call Sharon Edwards, (229) 289-0032.
• The Thomas County Democratic Party meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month in the Thomas County Library’s Flipper Room. The meeting is open to the public.
• The Parents Advocacy meeting will be held on Mondays, 6 p.m., at the Frederick Douglass Complex Library. All who have a vested interest in the Thomasville City Schools system and taxpayers are encouraged to attend.
• The Thomasville Aviation Museum’s “Power of the Past” exhibit, featuring antique aircraft engines, is open each Sunday from 1-6 p.m. at the Thomasville Regional Airport. Appointments can be made by calling 226-3010. No admission charge.
• Pelham Country Jamboree is every Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. in downtown Pelham across the from the depot. There is no charge to attend. Cotton Boll Express plays each week, along with special guests. For booking and information please call (229) 376-3310 or (229) 449-8685.
• The Thomasville Noon Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Plaza.
• VFW Post 4995 and its auxiliary meet every third Saturday at 9 a.m. at the post home at 1296 Old Cassidy Road.
• VFW Post 8433 meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Roddenbery Memorial Library Annex in Cairo.
• Thomasville Lodge 369 F&AM, 310 N. Pinetree Blvd., meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month. For information all 228-7427 or 403-9147.
• The VFW Post No. 11088 members and auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the senior center on Stevens Street.
• Halcyon Home provides outreach support groups for victims of domestic violence. Call 226-6666 for location and time.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Monday for big book study, beginners meetings are held at 8 p.m., Tuesday and 8 p.m., Saturday is open discussion all at Trinity Anglican Church on West Jackson Street. The Grace Group AA meetings are Monday is big book study, Wednesday is step meeting, Thursday is women’s meeting and Friday is open discussion all at St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the meetings begin at noon. Call (800) 878-1829 or visit the website www.aasouthgeorgia.org.
• Thomasville Entertainment Foundation presents the Bel Canto Trio, a classical vocal ensemble consisting of a noted soprano, tenor and bass-baritone on Feb. 13. A reimagining of the famous Bel Canto Trio of the 1940s, the new Bel Canto Trio made up of soprano Julie Adams, tenor Joshua Guerrero and bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee will perform the same repertoire, featuring some of opera’s greatest familiar arias, duets and trios, accompanied by pianist and music director Christopher Allen. Tickets are $38 for adults, $15 for students, and all seats are reserved.
• Donna Faulkner Barron, the daughter of Roy Faulkner, will speak at the Thomasville History Center on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Barron is co-author of “The Man Who Carved Stone Mountain,” a book about her father Roy Faulkner, who was the chief carver of Stone Mountain. The event is free and open to the public and sponsored by the John B. Gordon Chapter 383 UDC. Barron will also sign copies of her book which will be available for purchase at the event for $20 each. Light refreshments will be provided at the event.
• Live Better – the Archbold-led collaborative of key community leaders and partners focused on improving the overall health in Thomas County with a specific focus on reducing obesity – is hosting the third annual Heart and Sole Run – a free one-mile fun run for K-5 children. Held in conjunction with Heart Month, the run is intended to promote living a heart-healthy lifestyle through physical fitness and healthy eating. Trophies will be awarded to the top five finishers in each grade level. Top male and female finishers will win a prize. To register, visit www.archbold.org/heartandsole
• The Thomasville Antiques Show is a yearly fundraising event held at the Thomasville Exchange Club Fairgrounds. The funds raised from the event are donated to children's organizations in Thomasville and Thomas County. Besides having 30 plus antiques dealers and pop ups to shop, The Thomasville Antiques Show is thrilled to have Bunny Williams, Madeline Stuart and Barbara Gordon speaking this year. The hours of the show are: Friday, Feb. 28 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets and additional information can be found at www.ThomasvilleAntiquesShow.com.
• Bring your lunch and enjoy this stimulating series of lectures on subjects of interest in our community. From Yo-Yo Ma to Bobby Short, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra to the Trapp Family Singers, Audra McDonald to Peter Nero, Thomasville Entertainment Foundation has been bringing internationally acclaimed artists to our south Georgia community for more than 80 years. Find out more about the legacy of this enduring volunteer-powered community asset as TEF's Executive & Artistic Director Rick Ivey reviews the history and impact of the Thomasville Entertainment Foundation since 1937 and shares anecdotes and historic photographs from eight decades of entertaining the community. Complimentary refreshments and drinks will be offered, but you are encouraged to bring and enjoy your lunch.
• Join Downtown Thomasville for First Friday Sip & Stroll from 6 to 10 in downtown Thomasville. From 6 to 8 p.m., enjoy sipping your favorite adult beverage in an event cup plus wristband from participating merchants while you shop and stroll the downtown to see the shops and restaurants of Downtown Thomasville. Make your way to the Ritz Amphitheater from 8 to 10 p.m. to see the headliner band perform. Bring your lawn chair, blankets, and the whole family for a fun evening in Thomasville.
• Classically trained pianist Aaron Diehl brings his lively jazz trio to Thomasville Entertainment Foundation's 82nd performance season. Trained at Juilliard, Diehl has served as music director for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s New Orleans Songbook series and is considered a major jazz virtuoso and composer – and a breath of fresh air in the world’s jazz scene, according to critics. Tickets are $38 for adults, $15 for students, and all seats are reserved.
• The third Annual OakFest to support The Treehouse Advocacy Center is looking to be another fabulous event. Visit oakfest.net for all upcoming news and information.
• The Heritage Run & Walk is the perfect tune-up event for the Rose City events in April. The Heritage features three events: 5K Walk, 5K Run, and 1-Mile Kids Run. All events are electronically chip-timed. The event is co-sponsored by Synovus Bank and the YMCA.
• The Boston-based chamber ensemble, A Far Cry, wraps up Thomasville Entertainment Foundation's 82nd performance season. A Far Cry is an 18-member string orchestra, performing many of their pieces from memory, including works by Elgar, Mozart and Tchaikovsky. Tickets are $38 for adults, $15 for students, and all seats are reserved.
• Thomas University is having a Dining for Education/70th Anniversary Gala featuring Dueling Pianos on March 26 at 6 p.m. at Glen Arven Country Club. All proceeds provide scholarship opportunities for students at Thomas University. Sponsorship packages and individual tickets are available. For more Information, contact the TU Advancement Office at (229) 227-6903.
• March 27 is the Clay Road Classic 2020. Immerse yourself in a true gravel experience. The ride is a self-supported endurance gravel road event that takes you through some of the most beautiful clay roads in the country — maybe even the world. For more details and updates in regard to the festivities check out the event on our Facebook page by copy and pasting the following link https://www.facebook.com/events/2189879274395116/
• Join the Thomasville Junior Service League for the third annual, Movie Night At The Nest. This is such a fun event for the whole family. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8:30, Free admission and concessions for purchase.
