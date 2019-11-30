Tuesday
• 6 p.m. — Overeaters Anonymous meets at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in the Guild Room. There are no dues or fees and is open to men and women. For information, call (850) 545-4037 or (229) 224-5404.
Thursday
• 7:15 a.m. — Free bus transportation is provided for any veteran who needs medical attention to the VA Medical Center in Lake City, Florida. The bus picks up patients every Thursday morning, except holidays. Pick-up locations are in Coolidge at the convenience store at 7:15 a.m., Thomasville at 7:30 a.m. behind Chick-fil-A, in Boston at the convenience store on Highway 84 at 7:45 a.m. and in Quitman at the Burger King at 8 a.m. Veterans are asked to show ID.
• 12 p.m. — The Thomasville Rotary Club meets at the Plaza.
• 5:45 p.m. — Early bird Bingo games, sponsored by the Kouncil Club of Thomasville, are at St. Augustine Catholic Church social hall. Regular Bingo sessions begin at 6:45. Prizes awarded and proceeds go to local charities of southwest Georgia.
Friday
• 12:30 p.m. — Thomasville Kiwanis Club meets at the Plaza Restaurant.
Miscellaneous
• John B. Gordon Chapter 383 UDC will meet Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Thomas County Public Library. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. This will be the chapter’s Christmas Bazaar. Members are reminded to bring items for the silent auction.
• Registration for the Thomasville’s 10th MLK Walk and Festival “Keep the Dream Alive” is now open. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., January 18. Walk registration, vendors, sponsors, humanitarian award nomination, college and high school stipend award is also under way. Register by going to mlkhumanitarianwalk.org. For more information visit website or email walkoffaith2020@gmail.com.
• The Thomas County Republican Party holds its monthly meeting at noon on the fourth Tuesday at the Plaza.
• The narcotics/vice division of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is accepting old or unused prescription medications from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 921 Smith Ave. The contents of the pill bottle should be emptied into a resealable plastic bag. Leave liquids, gels or creams in the original container and place into a resealable plastic bag. Scratch out all personal identification. Injectables, syringes, any item used for diabetic tests, inhalers and thermometers will not be accepted. Call 225-3300.
• Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-based recovery program meeting every Tuesday at Victory Fellowship Church. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with meal at 6, large group meeting at 6:45, 7:45 are small group meetings. The church is at 19150 U.S. Hwy. 19 N, Thomasville.
• Bingo will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Weston YMCA.
• Members of the executive board of Douglass High School Alumni Association Inc. meet every fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m., at Douglass High School in the Social Room No. 12. Call (229) 224-7113.
• The regular monthly board meeting of Thomas County Department of Family and Children Services is at 8:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at 460 Smith Ave.
• Oak Street Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Parish Hall at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 515 Oak St.
• The Thomasville/Thomas County Homeless Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Thomasville Housing and Resource Center, 125 Lester St. For more information, call Sharon Edwards, (229) 289-0032.
• The Thomas County Democratic Party meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month in the Thomas County Library’s Flipper Room. The meeting is open to the public.
• The Parents Advocacy meeting will be held on Mondays, 6 p.m., at the Frederick Douglass Complex Library. All who have a vested interest in the Thomasville City Schools system and taxpayers are encouraged to attend.
• The Thomasville Aviation Museum’s “Power of the Past” exhibit, featuring antique aircraft engines, is open each Sunday from 1-6 p.m. at the Thomasville Regional Airport. Appointments can be made by calling 226-3010. No admission charge.
• Pelham Country Jamboree is every Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. in downtown Pelham across the from the depot. There is no charge to attend. Cotton Boll Express plays each week, along with special guests. For booking and information please call (229) 376-3310 or (229) 449-8685.
• The Thomasville Noon Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Plaza.
• VFW Post 4995 and its auxiliary meet every third Saturday at 9 a.m. at the post home at 1296 Old Cassidy Road.
• VFW Post 8433 meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Roddenbery Memorial Library Annex in Cairo.
• Thomasville Lodge 369 F&AM, 310 N. Pinetree Blvd., meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month. For information all 228-7427 or 403-9147.
• The VFW Post No. 11088 members and auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the senior center on Stevens Street.
• Halcyon Home provides outreach support groups for victims of domestic violence. Call 226-6666 for location and time.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Monday for big book study, beginners meetings are held at 8 p.m., Tuesday and 8 p.m., Saturday is open discussion all at Trinity Anglican Church on West Jackson Street. The Grace Group AA meetings are Monday is big book study, Wednesday is step meeting, Thursday is women’s meeting and Friday is open discussion all at St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the meetings begin at noon. Call (800) 878-1829 or visit the website www.aasouthgeorgia.org.
• Nov. 30 — Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate the local businesses that make the town great. Don’t just Shop Small for extraordinary shopping and dining, Shop Small for the community.
• Today through Dec. 31 — "Christmas in Lights," Flowers Foods' drive-through holiday light display, is back and bigger than ever. The drive-through holiday light display, Flowers Foods' annual gift to the community, has been completely refurbished with 24 new exhibit and thousands of additional lights in celebration of the company's 100-year anniversary. The nightly display on the grounds of Flowers Foods' corporate office in Thomasville off U.S. 19 South is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Dec. 2 — Every year the Thomasville YMCA and Thomasville-Thomas County Recreation Department host and coordinate the annual Thomasville Downtown Christmas Parade which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
• Dec. 3 — Join Pebble Hill Plantation’s horticulturalist and floral designer Laura Strickland for a festive evening of floral design and fun. With more than 30 years of experience working at Pebble Hill and The Sea Island Company, she has graced many beautiful historic homes, buildings and grounds with her talents. The evening will begin with a wine and cheese social featuring select wines and cheeses from local producers. Strickland will then share some of the history of the magnificent floral arrangements and designs that have been created for Pebble Hill’s family during the Christmas holidays. Participants must bring to the workshop their favorite centerpiece container (up to seven inches in diameter), hand pruning shears and gloves. She will provide the festive greenery from the Pebble Hill Plantation grounds and share with participants her special tips and tricks to create the perfect centerpiece design for the holidays. No floral design knowledge or experience is necessary. Space is limited. Registration is required before Friday, Nov. 29 by calling 226-2344. The cost is $20 per adult and must be 21 years or older to participate.
• Dec. 5 — Donors, families and the community are invited to the lighting of the living tree — a ceremony that heralds the beginning of the holiday season and offers a celebration of life and remembrance for attendees. This year’s tree lighting ceremony will take place on the front lawn of the hospital on Gordon Avenue. Archbold will continue the tradition with the lighting of a beautiful 28 foot live planted tree that will be adorned with decorations and lights throughout the holidays. For more information about the Archbold Foundation Tree of Lights or to make a donation, call 228-2924 or visit www.archboldfoundation.org.
Dec. 6 — First Friday Holiday Sip and Stroll from 6 to 10 p.m. Participating shops and restaurants will be open late and q concert will be held from 8-10 pm at The Ritz Amphitheater featuring Emerald Coast Band. For more information, call 228-7977.
• Dec. 6 — Enlightening Bites presents Lafayette Square Washington, D.C. meets Thomasville. Did you know that one of late President Abraham Lincoln's secretaries had ties in beautiful Thomasville? Join as at the Thomas County Public Library as Dr. Charles “Chip” Hancock, will be presenting us the history of this ancestor of one native Thomasvillian. Complimentary refreshments and drinks will be offered, but you are encouraged to bring and enjoy your lunch. For more information email marketing@tcpls.org
• Dec. 7 — Red Nose Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. at Thomas University. The proceeds raised from this event are used to support Thomasville Junior Service League's mission to meet the economic, recreational, cultural, and medical needs of children in our community. For more information tjslpresident@gmail.com or call (229) 200-5452.
• Dec. 7 — Join in the crafting holiday cheer at the Lapham-Patterson House as the Thomasville History Center presents Hands-On Heritage: Felted Wool Ornaments at 10 a.m. Participants will also receive enough materials and inspiration for an additional ornament that can be created outside of the workshop Registration fees are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
• Dec. 7 — Thomasville Music & Drama Troupe Christmas Show 2019 will be held at Thomasville Municipal Auditorium, 144 E. Jackson St. You will enjoy a variety of song selections, from the classics to contemporary, with high energy dancers, ensembles and soloists. To purchase tickets or more information, call 228-9470 or visit thomasvillemusicanddramatroupe.com.
• Dec. 12 — TEF Family Series Presents “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” at the Thomasville Center for the Arts, 600 E Washington St. Presented by the Virginia Repertory Theatre, this musical production, complete with a jolly Santa, reindeer on the roof and sugarplums dancing in the dreams of hopeful children, is fun for the whole family. For more information, call 226-7404 or visit tefconcerts.com.
• Dec. 12-13 — Victorian Christmas in downtown Thomasville.
• Dec. 14-21 — The Best Christmas Pageant Ever! shows are: Saturday, Dec 14, Sunday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 21 shows are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Visit www.tosac.com for tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.