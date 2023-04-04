VALDOSTA — Caleb Christian Register of Homerville is the recipient of the Spring 2023 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Valdosta State University.
The President’s Award for Academic Excellence is presented to a high-performing graduating student in each of VSU’s six colleges — Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, College of the Arts, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, College of Humanities and Social Sciences and College of Science and Mathematics.
Register will be recognized during VSU’s 235th Commencement at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, on the Main Campus Front Lawn. He will graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and an Honors College Certificate.
“It is an honor to be named a top graduate of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences,” he said. “Valdosta State has been home for the last four years. VSU has granted me opportunities I never imagined before. I have met some of the best professors and friends here. At VSU, you are truly more than just a number. Thank you for everything, VSU.”
As a student at VSU, Register was a member of the Blazin’ Brigade, the Student Government Association, the Honors Student Association and Honors College, as well as Baptist Collegiate Ministries, where he led the Freshman Leadership Team.
Register’s commitment to academic, leadership, research and service excellence resulted in him earning the VSU Burning Bright Award and repeated Dean’s List recognitions and being named a Zell Miller Scholar and an Honors Scholar. He was invited to present his 2019-2020 research, “An Investigative Look into the Brutality of the Lynching of Mary Turner,” at the Georgia Collegiate Honors Conference and the VSU Undergraduate Research Symposium.
His 2021-2023 research, “Biden Wins the Peach State: An Analysis of the 2020 Biden Vote Across the Counties of Georgia,” earned the Best Social Science Paper Award at the Georgia Collegiate Honors Conference and second place in the Best Social Science Poster competition at VSU’s Undergraduate Research Symposium. His paper was also accepted for publication in VSU’s Fall 2023 Omnino, an undergraduate research journal.
Register plans to pursue a sales and human resource management career after graduation.
His supportive family includes parents Fred and Liane Register and sister Carrie Register.
