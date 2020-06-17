CAIRO — A local youngster inspired by nationwide reckoning over racial tensions is organizing a march for unity in Cairo.
Felicity Felder said the idea for her Saturday, June 20 “Marching Into Unity” event is to to see more diversity throughout the community.
“I want the community to unite and become one instead of black people meeting here, Hispanic people meeting there and white people doing this or that,” the 20-year-old said. “There should be more unity among us.”
Other municipalities are having their own unity marches, Felder said, and she says it’s time to put an end to what she sees as “hated” in the community.
“I feel like it’s a time for change,” she said. “This is the beginning of a new normal for everybody. I just want to help lead because nobody else is stepping up to do it.”
Felder wanted the event to coincide with Juneteenth, the annual holiday marking the anniversary of the emancipation of the last slaves held in Confederate territory following the Civil War on June 19, 1865. The Cairo High School graduate, now a junior at Albany State University, said she wanted to bring awareness to the holiday.
“It’s a national holiday for African Americans, but it’s also a national holiday for everyone,” she said. “Everyone should be able to celebrate this.”
Marchers will meet at Holder Park at 10 a.m. before working their way up Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and then turning onto Broad Street. The marchers will then continue on to Davis Park.
At the conclusion of the march there will be a program including speeches from Felder and a selection of guest speakers.
The entire event is expected to conclude sometime shortly after noon.
Felder’s plan was approved by the Cairo City Council last week. Mayor pro tem Jerry Cox said he agrees with Felder’s cause and wants to see “big support” for the event.
“If we could have good turnout from every section of the community, that would be a good boost,” Cox said.
