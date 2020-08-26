CAIRO — The Cairo Police Department welcomed three new additions to their ranks last week.
Jermaine Lamons, Clarence Williams are Mark Wooten are the department’s newest trainees.
“The Cairo Police Department was lucky enough to find these individuals who are from the community and who have shown a sincere and honest desire to help our community by serving the people in it,” said police chief Giovannie Santos.
The trainees began work last week, Santos said. They will first attend the Georgia Police Academy at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton this September, and are expected to graduate before the end of December this year.
Williams, a Cairo resident for the past 15 years who initially hailed from South Florida, said the opportunity to work with the police department is the beginning of what he hopes is a long career in law enforcement.
“Cairo PD had an opening and that’s the way I went,” he said.
Williams had been working as a jailer with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office for the past three years where he studied and developed his interest in law enforcement. The 2017 Cairo High School graduate will begin as a basic patrol officer and hopes to work his way up to eventually become an investigator.
“I love working under pressure, working as part of a team that’s diverse in nature and also helping people in different situations,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.