Boo on Broad is Thursday
The annual Boo on Broad will be held on Halloween in downtown Cairo. Children 12 and under are invited to dress in their favorite costumes and "trick or treat" at the merchants and businesses in downtown Cairo from 3 to 5 p.m.
Chamber holds gun raffle
The Cairo-Grady County Chamber of Commerce has started one of its largest fundraising events of the year, the 20 Guns in 20 Days Raffle. For $20 per ticket, participants will have the opportunity to win one of 20 different guns that will be given away over a 20 day period. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold and are available for purchase at South Georgia Outdoors, United National Bank and the chamber of commerce. For official rules, visit www.cairochamber.com.
Providence Baptist to host gospel concert
Providence Baptist Church members invite everyone to come hear Brian Free and Assurance in concert on during the morning worship service on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10:45. As one of the most popular groups in Southern Gospel Music, Brian Free and Assurance has appeared on numerous television shows and has won two Dove Awards. Everyone is invited to come hear this group in concert at Providence Baptist Church.
CHS class of 1999 plans reunion
The Cairo High School Class of 1999 members are having their 20th class reunion on Nov. 9 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Cairo Woman’s Club. All classmates and guests are encouraged are invited to come and enjoy the catered meal, professional photography, music and fellowship. To RSVP and pay the reunion fee, contact Lindsay Field Penticuff at lindsaypenticuff@gmail.com
St. Luke P.B. Church plans benefit
A benefit appreciation program will be held to honor Deacon O.C. Gurley Sr. on Nov. 9 at the St. Luke P.B. Church in Reno at 5 p.m. The community is invited to attend and be a part of this special event. Donations and a love offering will be accepted. For more information, contact Mother Sandra Holley at (850) 878-2479.
Early voting under way
Voters in both Grady County and the City of Cairo may participate in early voting for the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and the local city and county elections now through Friday, Nov. 1. In addition to elections for City of Cairo council members, residents of the city will be asked to vote on Sunday alcoholic beverage sales by the package and/or drink. All advance voting will take place at the Board of Registrars Office located at 24 Third Avenue, NE behind the Grady County Courthouse.
Learn to paint with watercolors
Are you interested in learning how to paint with watercolors? On Thursdays at 10 a.m., Dr. Tom Hart will be providing instructions and techniques for beginning watercolors in the Maker Space at the library. This is a free class and no registration is required. Call the Roddenbery Memorial Library for more information.
Al-Anon meets Thursdays
Does someone close to you have a drinking or drug problem? Al-Anon Family Groups have one focus: to help friends and families of alcoholics. The local group meets in Cairo on Thursday mornings at 9 at the AA clubhouse, 3351 Hwy. 84, Cairo, Ga 38828. For more information call Linda at (229) 221-5469.
Club holds golf cart raffle
The Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club of Cairo is currently selling raffle tickets to win a custom golf cart this fall. The car is currently on display in the showroom at Hobson Chevrolet in Cairo. Austin Hobson, the chairman for the JRBGC for this year, along with all members of the board will have raffle tickets available to sell for $20 each. This is a great cause and the opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind golf cart so stop by and purchase your raffle ticket today.
To submit an item to Cairo Newsbeat, contact Jeff Lovett at (229) 221-1030.
