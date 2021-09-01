Grady schools start today
Grady County Schools will begin for the 2021-2022 school year today and all parents and students are reminded of a changes from regular policies. This year, all students in Grady County schools will be required to have a mesh or clear book bag in order provide more security for students and faculty. Also, although masks are not mandated to be worn by those who are fully vaccinated while on campus, masks will be required while riding buses to and from school. Everyone is reminded to please be extra cautious around school zones and help our community have a safe back-to-school season.
Library announces restrictions
Due to the recent rise in COVID cases in the community, the Roddenbery Memorial Library has announced that all programs and activities have been temporarily cancelled or postponed. The library is still open to the public, but the use of masks by patrons is now required for entry. If you do not wish to enter the building, please call ahead and they will provide you with curbside service.
Koyo to sponsor Poker Run in October
The 3rd annual “Riding Miles to Support Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club” Poker Run will be sponsored by Koyo on Saturday, Oct. 2 with all proceeds to benefit the local Boys and Girls Club. The event is open to all bikers in the area. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with run time from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gatorade and water will be available along the route. The fee to ride is $15 for singles and $20 for doubles. Chicken pilau plates will be sold at Koyo from 1 to 3 p.m. for $8 per plate. To register, call 377-6650, ext. 1202 or ext 1440.
Deadline to order commemorative bricks from band is Nov. 3
The Cairo High School Band is raising money to purchase uniforms and is currently selling engraved bricks that will be on permanent display as part of their fundraiser. The bricks are available in various sizes and can be engraved with both lettering and clipart. The deadline to order the bricks is Nov. 3. If you are interested, call 378-5437 or email Missy Roberts at m.roberts@grady.k12.ga.us.
Local officials continue to push for vaccinations
As cases of COVID continue to rise in the community, local government and health official are calling on all unvaccinated residents to get the vaccine as soon as possible. As of last week, Grady General Hospital was treating 49 COVID-positive patients, of whom 47 were unvaccinated. Grady County lags behind neighboring communities with only 40% of citiresidentsens having received at least one dose of the vaccine and 32% being considered fully vaccinated. Local officials are encouraging everyone to help stop the spread of the virus and consider getting the vaccine as soon as possible.
School volunteers required to take mandatory training
Georgia law mandates reports of suspected child abuse by school employees and volunteers so if you are planning to volunteer at any school or attend any school activity with your child, you must complete a mandatory training. This training is now available on-line at www.prosolutionstraining.com. Upon completion, you will be asked to print a certificate of completion that must be presented to the school in order to receive a Certificate Card for Mandated Reported Training. For more information, call Dr. Katrina Cooper at 377-3701.
Al-Anon chapter meets on Thursdays
Does someone close to you have a drinking or drug problem? Al-Anon Family Groups have one focus: to help friends and families of alcoholics. The local group meets on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the AA clubhouse, 3351 Hwy. 84, Cairo GA 38828. For more information call Linda at (229) 221-5469.
New fishing requirements at Tired Creek Lake
The Grady County Lake Authority has announced that they are requesting that all bass tournament participants held on Tired Creek Lake not to hold bass in live wells for extended periods of time. Bass cannot survive the stress of being held in live wells until afternoon weigh-ins during the summer’s high temperatures and the return of the fish to the lake in a healthy condition is important in order for the lake to remain strong and a thriving fishing destination.
Unmanned dumpster sites closed
Grady County has closed the last of its unmanned dumpster sites and replaced them with five manned garbage sites at various site through the county. The sites are located at 362 Beck Branch Rd. in Calvary, 1864 N. Broad St. in Cairo, 2377 Ridge Rd. in Cairo, 20th Street, SE in Cairo and 155 Bunn Lane in Whigham. All manned sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Household trash as well as white and brown goods are accepted at each of these sites. Please remember to follow all instructions concerning items that are allowed and prohibited when using the manned dumpster sites.
To submit an item to Cairo Newsbeat, contact Jeff Lovett at (229) 221-1030.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.