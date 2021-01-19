VALDOSTA – Three Lowndes High School cadets were selected to attend flight training this summer and one was selected as an alternate for the program.
Cadets Olivia Balzer, Alexander Keller and Makalee Patterson will be able to spend this summer at a university with a flight program earning their pilot's licenses, school officials said in a statement. It is an all-expenses-paid program, valued at approximately $22,500, including ground and flight training, transportation and room and board.
Cadet Nevin Miller was selected as an alternate for the program and may attend if a primary student is unable to do so, school officials said.
