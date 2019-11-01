CAC toy drive helps families

VALDOSTA – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County wants to make Christmas a little merrier for hundreds of children this year.
The agency holds its annual Christmas for the Kids toy drive to collect unwrapped gifts for its young clients until Dec. 16.
Organizers said the goal is to raise enough toys for each of the 700 kids and families served. They deem the holidays as a complicated time for children who experience abuse.
“We work hard to make sure that our kiddos get to wake up on Christmas Day and not have to worry about everything else they may be experiencing,” said Ashley Lindsay, CAC executive director. “It is the one day that they can feel normal and can put the hurt and trauma aside.”
The process for the toy drive begins in August when the agency compiles a list of children and their siblings who were seen at the CAC throughout the year, organizers said.
The toy drive doesn't focus solely on a child’s wants; it includes his or her needs such as clothing, shoes and bedding.
As they start to come in, bags filled with gifts line the hallways and office spaces at the CAC, according to organizers.
“When the moms come in and pick up their children’s gifts, they are so thankful and awestruck by the generosity of our community,” Lindsay said. “They remind us that Christmas wouldn't happen for their children if they didn't have the CAC in their life right now.”
Lu Williams, CAC board chair, calls the community support amazing.
“The outpouring of love during the holiday season goes to show how phenomenal the people and businesses in Lowndes County are,” she said.
Gifts may be dropped off at the center, 3325 Skipper Bridge Road.
Call (229) 245-5364, or email casemanager@caclowndes.org, for information on donating.
