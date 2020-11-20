VALDOSTA – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County is accepting donations for its annual Christmas for the Kids toy drive.
Nonprofit staff said in a statement the purpose for the drive is to ensure its clients receive at least one gift for Christmas.
The center served more than 760 children this year, according to the statement.
“We hope to continue the tradition of providing a light and magical time for the children who have come through the center throughout the year because they have witnessed or experienced abuse,” Ashley Lindsay, executive director, said in the statement.
“What we know is that child abuse doesn’t just impact the child going through it; it impacts the entire family. The excitement of Christmas morning can be taken away because of everything else that is impacting the family.”
On its Facebook page, the CAC announces people can adopt children or families for Christmas. A wish list is compiled on https://a.co/c55jQ4I.
Lu Williams, CAC board chair, said in the statement the love shown to center clients is reflective of the community.
Teresa Wright, assistant director, said she’s witnessed the difference that shoes, bedding or a toy can have on a child.
More information: ashley.lindsay@caclowndes.org and (229) 245-5364.
