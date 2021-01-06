Sun and clouds mixed. High 62F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 6, 2021 @ 3:02 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
C-SPAN live coverage of joint session of congress convening to count electoral votes. Click: https://bit.ly/35hKW9n
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.