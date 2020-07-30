Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 11:33 am
John Lewis funeral service live stream on C-CPAN
Click here to watch live:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?474223-1/representative-john-lewis-funeral-service-atlanta-georgia
