VALDOSTA – In her last children's play for Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance, Melissa Pihos reached to the planets of the solar system.
For her new VSU children's play, Pihos looks to planet Earth.
Her show, "The Butterfly and the Bee," opens Friday, March 12, and is available through Tuesday, March 16. Unlike her past live show, "Planets View from the Hubble Space Telescope," performed multiple times in a VSU theatre back in 2018, the new production was recorded in advance and will be available through an internet link emailed to ticketholders.
In "The Butterfly and the Bee," Pihos has written and choreographed a children's dance performance that tells a story about ecology through the travels of Flutter, a Monarch butterfly, on her way to Mexico for the winter and the bees she meets along the way.
"The main character Flutter flies down to Mexico and meets Betsy Bee and learns about the different kinds of bees," Pihos said. "She learns about the bees and gets enough food to continue onto Mexico."
Designed for children, she tells the story through dance, colorful characters and vivid costumes. The show lasts about 25 minutes, she said.
Pihos added the show is about the environment and protecting bees.
And the show faced real world problems.
The annual VSU children show traditionally begins its run in early February then begins a tour of schools in South Georgia and north Florida. The pandemic has already altered the VSU Theatre & Dance schedule – canceling all productions last spring and replacing live shows this season with recorded, internet-link shows.
A COVID-19 concern delayed rehearsal and recording "The Butterfly and the Bee" for several weeks, Pihos said.
But now the show has been performed, recorded, edited and "Butterfly" is ready to spread her wings and fly.
To view the performance between midday Friday, March 12, through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, call VSU Box Office, (229) 333-5973, 2-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The link will be sent to registered audience members as early as Friday. The show is available to be shown in schools now into coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.