Businss About Town

• Construction continues on the new Home 2 Suites by Hilton at 1209 St. Augustine Road, just behind the existing Hilton Garden Inn hotel. The new extended stay facility — which includes a fitness center and indoor pool — is expected to open Sept. 3.
• Griffin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tifton has taken over the Cass Burch dealership on North Valdosta Road in Valdosta. A spokeswoman for Griffin said Cass Burch still owns the dealership in Quitman.
• On July 20, all locations of the gourmet bakery chain Cinnaholic will offer $1 “Old Skool” Roll, a classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting (one per customer). Valdosta’s Cinnaholic is at 1609 Norman Drive.
•Demolition work is under way at the former Flash Foods convenience store at the intersection of Bemiss Road and North Oak Street Extension. The store had been boarded up for some time.
