VALDOSTA – When Kenneth Daniels II established the Trunk n Treat Cruise-In four years ago, the father of two simply wanted a safe place for his kids to trick or treat.
The first cruise-in – which coupled trick or treating with a classic car show – was hosted in Lake Park with only 13 cars.
In 2018, the event assembled more than 60 cars and welcomed several children, said Daniels, who owns Dapper Clothing Company.
Dapper partnered with Winnersville Fitness, 1711 Norman Drive, to host the cruise-in last year.
It returns to Winnersville Saturday, Oct. 26. Roll-in is 4 p.m. and the Trunk or Treat is 6-9 p.m.
“It’s a lot safer than going from door to door because you can see what’s going on right there in your face,” Daniels said.
He said he hopes to repeat the success of last year.
Then, organizers gave away Pizza Hut vouchers, slime kits and more. There was also a dance and costume contest, face painting and funnel cakes.
Shawn Eikenberry, Winnersville co-owner, said children who attended last year were excited.
“We had a lot of kids show up and they would just walk up and down,” he said. “They were just very happy.”
While the cruise-in consists of classic cars, Daniels said children are the event focus and providing a fun time for them.
The ATA Performance Martial Arts Academy will provide martial arts demonstrations for guests this year.
Cars entered into the show are not required to be from car club members but can be owned by individual community members as long as they are “car show quality cars and trucks.”
Sponsors include Syko-Fab, Southeast Euro Motorsports, PJ’s Funnel Cakes and More, GNC, FitMix Group Fitness and Personal Training and Cass Burch.
Additional sponsors and vendors are being accepted until Oct. 18.
“I think it’s going to be as big as it was, if not bigger, than last year,” Daniels said.
Call (229) 469-4292 for more information.
