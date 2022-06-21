Businesses learn to Start Smart

VALDOSTA – Seasoned business owners can agree that personal connections and reliable information are key to getting a business off the ground successfully.
The one-day “Start Smart Business Workshop,” which was hosted by the Black Business Alliance for Small Business Month, allowed attendees to "learn from proven, local business leaders how to start a business more effectively and position a business for growth," organizers said in a statement.
“I learned so much from this first session and look forward to the next session,” said Tameka Studevan, an aspiring business owner and workshop participant. “My favorite part of the workshop was learning about each presenter's business. Thank you for all you do and thank you for being an inspiration to having and doing business in the Black community.”
The session was held at the Willis L. Miller Library for attendees that registered in advance.
The workshop focused on business registration, business credit, business insurance and business web strategies. Presentations were provided by local business owners, Ashley Cook (Ohh She Fancee Boutique), Larry Johnson (Larry Johnson Insurance Agency), James Lawrence (Lawrence Event Planning Company) and Brayson Doward (Customary Professionals & More).
“We are creating positive, engaging spaces and culturally effective programs that provide intentional resources to the small businesses of under-represented groups that would benefit most,” said DeWayne Johnson, lead facilitator of the Black Business Alliance.
The Black Business Alliance plans to repeat the workshop in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.