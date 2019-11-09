VALDOSTA – A few businesses are showing support to the Greater Valdosta United Way through sales.
Turner’s Fine Furniture has dedicated a portion of its sale proceeds through November to the agency, according to the nonprofit organization.
“They’ve always done that and so we’re just appreciative every time,” said Melissa Register, United Way development coordinator.
Michael Smith, United Way executive director, partnered with Trent Coggins, co-owner of Recoil Trampoline Park, for Jumping to Change Lives Tuesday, Nov. 16.
A minimum of 10% of the day’s proceeds from Recoil will go toward the organization.
Fees are $15 for one hour, $20 for one-and-a-half hour and $24 for two hours. Admission for children, ages 2-4, is $7.50. Children who are 2 years old enter free.
Waivers must be signed by a guardian and are available online at recoiltrampolinepark.com/ or at the door.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is helping the United Way through its Days of Giving.
“During Days of Thanks at Wild Adventures, we work to give back to those who serve our community,” said Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures marketing communications and public relations manager. “By partnering with the United Way, we are giving our guests the opportunity to do the same.”
Park admission is $15 Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. For every ticket sold, $3 will be donated to the United Way.
“We just want businesses to help and get connected how they want to and what benefits them,” Smith said. “We want to make giving fun.”
The agency not only gives to 19 nonprofits but is now a Toys for Tots site until Dec. 22. Organizers are accepting new, unwrapped toys for newborns to 14-year-old children.
“Everybody can use a little joy this time of the year,” Smith said.
