Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
Mo's Falafels, 109 E. Hill Ave., is open with gyros, etc.
It's Pop'N, the 1571 Baytree Road candy store, has closed in recent weeks.
Rugs Abound, a carpet and flooring store, has opened at 4018 North Valdosta Road. More information: visit www.RugsABound.com or call (229) 242-9899.
Rascal's Restaurant and Lounge on Highway 41 is closing. Rascal's property and the old Tavern property are also for sale.
Gud Craft Coffee opened last week in Downtown Valdosta.
Moe's Southwest Grill at Five Points has closed its doors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.