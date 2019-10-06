Business Roundup is planned to be an occasional listing of business happenings.
If you have something you would like to see in Business Roundup or have a question regarding a business, email businessnews@gaflnews.com.
KFC Five Points reopened last week with a new entrance only and exit only on Ashley Street, making it easier to use the drive-through.
Hair Philosophy is relocating to 402 Force St. The new location will have more space. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; appointments only Saturdays; closed Sunday and Monday. More information: Call (850) 459-6859.
The new Piggly Wiggly on Madison Highway is scheduled to open Oct. 9.
Rico's Tacos, a Tex-Mex restaurant, has scheduled a grand opening noon-8 p.m., Oct. 13, at 607 Baytree Road.
Recoil Trampoline Park, located in the former Big Lots site at Five Points, is open.
Valdosta Stadium Cinemas is renovating half of its theaters. The cinema is still showing movies. The work is expected to be completed by late October.
