Soultry’s Southern Cuisine, 1573 Baytree Road, is opening where Chicago Fire Dogs was located.
AB Motorsports has moved into the old Peacock Paints building on Ashley Street.
Rico's Tacos has opened its Baytree Road location.
Valdosta Vault, a jewelry store in the Valdosta mall, is holding a going out of business sale.
The Liquor King on Bemiss Road is having a grand opening Dec. 7.
Du Mealz has moved to a new location on Ashley Street.
Valdosta Stadium Cinemas has re-opened several of its theaters with new reclining chairs.
